The Director of Netflix’s “The Discovery” Hopes You Don’t Call It The Suicide Movie

Look, there’s no way of getting around it. In the film, The Discovery, which explores what might happen if there were scientific proof of an afterlife, millions and millions of people murder themselves.

While not much of this self-annihilation is shown onscreen, one can infer that for pretty much the entire runtime, the opening scene of The Happening is occurring just out of frame. Asking potential viewers to ignore such a macabre motif would be like asking someone not to think of an elephant. Lucky for Charlie McDowell, who directed the film, there’s a lot more than suicide going on, and it all ends up rather, well, life-affirming.

“It was not an easy, traditional sell by any means,” McDowell says of getting The Discovery made. “I think the obvious thing that people went to is that it would become the suicide movie, which I never viewed it as.”

The director’s initial conception for the film, which just debuted on Netflix, developed out of a thought experiment proposed by writing partner, Justin Lader. The pair was on the way home from filming their first feature-length collaboration—the minimalist mind-melter, The One I Love—when Lader floated an idea. It was the kind of idea that wouldn’t be out of place in a foggy dorm room smoke sesh: What would it mean for society if the afterlife were empirically proven to exist? How would people react if death no longer meant the end, but the beginning of something other than eternal nothingness? McDowell had been looking forward to enjoying a period of not developing a movie for a while, but the idea grabbed him.

It also led him very quickly to thoughts of suicide—on a mass scale.

“This idea that people are taking their own lives is less about suicidal people, but people whose lives are kind of shitty or they can’t pay their mortgage or they’re getting a divorce and they want to just go somewhere else, into a different life,” McDowell says. “How many people would do it?”

The more he and Lader thought about it, the more questions they had. The more they kicked around those questions, the more uncomfortable ideas tumbled loose. Without a story, however, these ideas existed in a vacuum. Only with a compelling plot and characters would they move the project out of the danger zone of becoming the Suicide Movie.