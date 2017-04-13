Documentary Activism In The Age Of Alternative Facts

Best Practices for Making a Documentary

Before putting anything on camera, an aspiring documentarian should first make sure people are willing stand in front of it.

“Access is the key. That’s first,” Berlinger says. “You can’t take no for an answer, but you have to find that balance of not being pushy or intrusive. Don’t try to oversell or undersell yourself. Just be yourself. Because if you have to remember what you said, you might be in trouble. I often offer to come out if the subject or their attorney will give me five minutes of their time, and there have been times when I’ve been turned down over the phone but then it’s the personal connection that comes with a face-to-face that ends up getting some access.”

Next is research. After nailing down access, the focus should be on reading and immersing yourself in the details of the case: research, transcripts, case files, everything you can find. Look for the parts of the story that don’t quite add up and then start finding out why. Of course, sometimes the filming itself is the research.

“If it’s a present-tense subject where you’re purely following a story as it’s unfolding, you do some research obviously, but you also kind of just jump in,” Berlinger says. “When it has the ticking clock element of following a present-tense story as it develops, the important thing is filming. If it’s a deeply historical subject, like the film I have coming out at Tribeca [Film Festival] this year, Intent to Destroy, which is about the Armenian genocide of 1915, that’s obviously a very research-heavy project, so we did a significant amount of the research before filming.”

Perhaps the most difficult part of a documentary, however, is finding an ending. Unlike fictional films, the real-time unfolding events of a documentary seldom neatly resolve themselves.

“It’s hard when you follow a real story in the present tense,” Berlinger says. “It’s like jumping out a window and hoping there’s a mattress to catch you.”

Sometimes a deadline forces the filmmaker to stop filming and go find an ending in the edit room, and sometimes it’s the budget. What’s rarer, however, but does indeed happen sometimes, is when the subjects tell you when to stop. In Berlinger’s case, it happened while filming the Metallica-goes-to-therapy epic, Some Kind of Monster.

“We’d been filming for three and a half years, and it was the most I’d ever shot for a film,” he says. “The band had been falling apart, struggling to make an album, they haven’t toured in years, and at the end of the film, they were embarking on a world tour of their new record. We were at a concert filming them onstage for the umpteenth time, at a festival in Germany, and at some point, Lars Ulrich jumped off his drum kit and yelled in my ear, ‘It’s time to go home!’ He meant it lovingly, but I think he sensed it was time to wrap it up. And interestingly enough, that entire tour we realized that the best way to end the film is for the audience to not see the tour–just end with James Hetfield taking the stage for the first time in years as a sober person, and we don’t use all of the footage we shot on that tour. Often the ending isn’t what you think it will be, so you have to have faith that your story will work out.”

Whether people are satisfied with the ending or believe in it at all, is another story, though. Despite the fact that it’s boom times for documentaries, America is currently a jaded, incredulous place. Te erosion of faith in objective fact is bound to have a trickle-down effect on all sources of information.

“There’s a whole school of people out there who believe in fake news and alternative facts,” Berlinger says. “The credibility of the media has been called into question, and whether or not that applies to documentarians, we’ll have to wait and see.”