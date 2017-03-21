New Yorker Cartoonist Shannon Wheeler Tackles Trump’s Tweets

WHO: Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Shannon Wheeler, based on a flippant suggestion from Comic Book Legal Defense Fund chief Charles Brownstein, who never thought Wheeler would take him seriously.

WHY WE CARE: Wheeler—a New Yorker, Mad, and Onion cartoonist, and God Is Disappointed in You co-creator—culled more than 30,000 Outrageously Orange tweets with the help of his followers for the most illustratable pearls. (He also got the blessing S— My Dad Says originator Justin Halpern for the title appropriation.) The resulting 120-page hardcover will feature more than 100 drawings covering topics ranging from misguided issues assessments to celebrity character assassination to conspiracy theories.

Wheeler hopes to infuse psychoanalysis into his satire. “I looked for tweets that give insight into who he is,” Wheeler told The Washington Post. “I’m not turning him into a caricature. A lot of people are doing that already. I’m trying to understand him and the image he has of himself.”