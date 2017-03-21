Why The iPad Is Still Important To Apple’s Future (Hint: Work)

Apple’s refresh of its iPad line this morning is about more than just demonstrating the company’s faith in the product—it’s also about the company trying to crack the enterprise market.

The new low-cost $329 9.7-inch iPad with more power essentially replaces the iPad Air 2.

It’s a key move for the iPad business, and, arguably, long overdue. After all, iPad sales have been slumping in recent years, and for fairly obvious reasons. The tablet’s sales are cannibalized on two sides. As iPhones have gotten bigger and bigger and more sophisticated, a shrinking number of tasks—mostly content consumption tasks—have required the larger screen space of the iPad.

And yet for more advanced content creation tasks, most people still turn to their laptops—which, in Apple’s case, have been getting smaller and smaller, further infringing on the iPad’s territory. (Apple sold 13.3 million iPads in the last quarter of 2016, a 19% drop from the same quarter a year earlier.)

But that’s a dynamic that applies to the consumer space. It doesn’t apply so neatly to the enterprise space. Many enterprise apps simply call for both mobility and well more than 5.5 inches (on the diagonal) of screen space.

There’s room to move for Apple in the enterprise space, where clunky, hard-to-use and harder-to-look-at applications running on stationary computers are commonplace—despite the fact that most workers use far friendlier apps and devices in their personal lives.

In recent years Apple has been accelerating its push into enterprise via partnerships with players like IBM, SAP, and Cisco. The model involves Apple lending its app-building expertise to the partner to create specialized apps for enterprise clients. The partner then sells or leases to the client Apple devices on which to run the apps.

For example, Apple helped IBM create an app called Passenger+ for airline flight attendants. They use it to manage special requests and needs from passengers, deal with flight delays and connection issues, and to sell personalized upgrades and other products and services to individual passengers. The app’s main screen provides a look at the whole cabin, then allows the user to zoom in for personal data on this passenger or that. It’s a pointing and tapping app; it doesn’t require much text input, so a physical keyboard isn’t really necessary.