Amazon’s Alexa Is Spreading From Speakers To Screens

A few months ago, Amazon quietly revealed a big piece of its strategy for Alexa. Beyond the Amazon Echo and other connected speakers, the company is looking to put its virtual assistant onto more devices that have screens. To that end, it announced new developer tools that would make those devices possible.

Now, we’re about to see the result of those efforts, starting with a connected intercom system called Nucleus. Although Nucleus has offered Alexa voice commands since the hardware launched last year, none of Alexa’s responses–from weather forecasts to product listings on Amazon.com–currently appear in visual form on the intercom’s 8-inch display. That should change within a month or two, as Nucleus becomes the first non-Amazon device to support Alexa’s display capabilities.

“It’s awesome,” says Morley Ivers, Nucleus’s cofounder and president. “This actually takes voice platforms to the next level, and allows you to have a much richer and more interactive experience.”

The Nucleus intercom lets you talk to Alexa, much as you’d do with an Echo.

By enabling third-party gadget makers such as Nucleus to provide a sophisticated Alexa experience, Amazon has a shot at spreading its assistant into more parts of more consumers’ lives than it could ever do on its own. Still, rethinking Alexa with both voice and visuals in mind isn’t without its potential pitfalls.

Amazon has never hid the fact that it wants Alexa to be everywhere, and not just on its own devices such as the Echo speaker. In mid-2015, the company announced Alexa Voice Service, a set of tools for device makers who want to add the voice-driven assistant to their products. And over the last year, some of those third-party devices have started to trickle out. Nucleus, which launched in August 2016, was one of them.

For Amazon’s strategy of ubiquity, an intercom such as Nucleus had an obvious appeal: Customers may buy multiple units and put them in the parts of the house where they spend the most time, increasing the odds that Alexa is within earshot. Ivers describes the basic video intercom functionality as a “Trojan horse” for connected services, of which Alexa is one.

“Our average customer is putting 2.3 devices into their home on day one,” he says. “As a result, they’re getting placed in these strategically important locations.”