A Message To Our Readers

We are lowering the curtain on Co.Create–but like any compelling story, the fade out will be brief and certainly not the end.

Starting today, Co.Create will become Fast Company Entertainment, and will exist on Fastcompany.com. The name change is just that. We are as inspired as ever to continue to shine a well-deserved spotlight on all corners of the creative world. And now, more than ever, we’re driven to give a platform to the creatively defiant–those artists, agencies, and collectives trying to uplift, support, resist, and satirize an increasingly divided and nonsensical world.

In addition, as Co.Create evolves into this new entity, we will continue to explore new ways to engage with you, our readers, and new methods of diving into creative conversations and showcasing groundbreaking work while having some fun in the process. So watch this space.

Well, not this space. The new space. But you get the idea.

I would like to extend a personal thank you to the editors and writers who have been the lifeblood of Co.Create since its start. You will all remain a vital part of our mission going forward…you’ll just have to get used to looking for your stuff under a different URL. But it’s there. And it’s cherished and appreciated.

Thank you all, and here’s to our franchise reboot and continued success.