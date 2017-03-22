This Nonprofit’s “Guerrilla Humanitarianism” Is Increasing Global Access To Clean Water

Nearly 2 billion people around the world still regularly drink water teeming with fecal matter and other pathogens, and more still suffer the consequences of contaminated pipes and storage units, as well as poor and irregular water treatment practices (not to mention fraud and illegal access). More than 600 million people still rely on unimproved sources, and even “improved” sources aren’t necessarily safe .

Former pro surfer Jon Rose says he has a simple, $50 solution. Rose’s nonprofit, Waves for Water, specializes in last-mile delivery of life-improving technology–in this case, water filters and faucet attachments made by the American outdoor company Sawyer. Over the last seven years, 150,000 of these filters have made their way to two dozen countries around the world, from the favelas in Rio de Janeiro to mountain villages of Nepal, and even to an active war zone by piggybacking on U.S. military supply lines routed to Afghanistan. Many of these filters are delivered by the organization’s “couriers,” backpackers, surfers, and hikers who volunteer to carry the filters to the areas they’re visiting.

Jon Rose and Carlo Delantar are getting ready for a water filter implementation, Philippines, August 6, 2014. Photo: Robbie Stauder/Red Bull Content Pool

Board member Jordan Tappis, in the company’s just-released Red Bull TV documentary, jokes that Waves for Water’s distribution operation compares to that of a drug cartel, keeping under the radar and working around red tape. Filters are packed into large duffel bags, carried undeclared through customs, and delivered into the field.

Waterborne illnesses, including typhoid and cholera, are the leading cause of death in the world, taking the lives of more than 3 million people each year. But they’re preventable: Waves for Water’s trusted 0.1-micron hollow membrane filters remove 99.9% of the disease-causing bacteria and protozoa from water sources, whether that be giant cisterns full of rainwater or buckets filled to the brim with water from the nearest river.

Water Filter demo & implementation in Favela Jardim Itapema, Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. Photo: Robbie Stauder/Red Bull Content Pool

“You’ve got scientists that have done the work in creating the technology but they don’t know who needs it or how to get it there and you have people who need it but don’t know it exists. We’ve become the bridge between those two things,” Rose tells Fast Company. “The filters we use are the superior technology out there right now, in our opinion.”

Once attached, each filter can provide 100 people with clean drinking water for at least five years. They always come free of charge, but also with complementary training in at least one local language from key community partners–no surprise, they’re often individual women who know the culture and a family’s needs best. In every demonstration, Rose and his team turn dirty copper-colored water clear and, in good faith, gulp it down first. “I don’t ever ask a community for their trust,” says Rose. “I even say, ‘Do not trust me, you don’t know me. Trust the technology, period.’ ”

Waves for Water’s flagship courier program is designed to “empower the masses to help solve the world water crisis,” and essentially turns tourists into activists. It makes it easy for travelers headed to destinations affected by the water crisis to act as agents of change, paying for and then carrying filters with them wherever they go, for use by Waves for Water directly or by other established aid organizations. To date, more than 600 couriers, including pro surfer Carissa Moore, have delivered as many as 4,000 water filtration systems in 75 countries around the world.