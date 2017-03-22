Here’s Everything You Need To Know Before You Watch Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Specials

After a highly-publicized exit from his Comedy Central show in 2005, Dave Chappelle has maintained a relatively discreet profile. The Chappelle Show was the flashpoint to a career 30 years in the making, yet Chappelle found himself ill-at-ease with fame, leading to a brief retreat in South Africa and a string of low-key gigs.

But now in his first concert specials in 12 years, Chappelle is returning to the level of notoriety he walked away from.

Chappelle inked a deal with Netflix for three comedy specials: one that he’s currently on tour filming and two previous sets from The Palladium in Los Angeles in March 2016 and at Austin City Limits in April 2015, which both debuted this week on Netflix.

Little has changed about Chappelle’s stand-up in the sense that he’s as laser-focused as ever on social issues. However, given the hyper-speed at which the news cycle operates, you may need to brush up on the stories Chappelle references merely one-to-two years ago–not to mention all his nods to pop culture.

The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at The Hollywood Palladium

2:40 – In 2015, Chappelle gave a disastrous performance at The Fillmore Detroit, provoking the crowd to demand a refund of which they never saw one cent of, even though the price of tickets reportedly topped out at $240.

10:40 – The California Highway Patrol awarded Marlene Pinnock $1.5 million after footage of her being repeatedly punched by a police officer along a Santa Monica Freeway was caught on tape.

16:50 – On the same night as the 2016 Oscars which had been riddled with controversy after the all-but-diverse nominees were announced, a benefit for the residents of Flint, Michigan was held to raise awareness for the city’s water crisis, where stars, including Jesse Williams, Ryan Coogler, Hannibal Buress, Stevie Wonder, and Janelle Monaé (and not Chappelle) were attendance.