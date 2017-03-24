Four Workplace Stereotypes Millennials (Like Me) Thoroughly Resent

Millennials hear a lot about their personality traits from other people. At least that’s how it often feels to this millennial (whose job involves getting pitched many drafts of articles on that subject every week) but also to plenty of others in my generation.

The whole idea of generational cohorts, after all, is tenuous from a sociological point of view and worthless from a practical one. If you’re trying to understand what a given employee wants or why she’s acting a certain way, you can’t expect characteristics that supposedly apply to everybody born within a 15- to 22–year time span to be all that precise.

Yet people keep relying on these generalizations because that’s precisely how confirmation bias works: If you believe in a certain stereotype to begin with, you’re guaranteed to find “proof” in your own experiences to back it up. But most millennials aren’t so easily characterized. As a group, we’re just as multifaceted as any other group of human beings. These are some of the most persistent stereotypes about millennials in the workplace that actual working millennials are sick of hearing about.

1. We Can’t Take Criticism

Millennials are commonly thought to be so self-absorbed that we can’t take constructive feedback, lest it bruise our fragile egos. Nathan Chaffetz, 30, says that a supervisor in a job he held as recently as last year “softened feedback to a degree that made it harder for me to understand what they wanted.” Chaffetz wasn’t new to the workforce and just learning the ropes at the time–he was his office’s general manager.

Now director of business development at the talent-acquisition platform Perfect Loop, Chaffetz says, “One thing I like about my new gig is that we’re really trying to get people jobs by breaking down these categorical cognitive biases.” The company tries to look past traditional job titles and experience levels to fit people into roles that match their skills and personalities, a mission Chaffetz personally connects with.

In his previous position, he says, “I was the only GM who didn’t have an MBA or came from a big-four consulting firm and I was treated like a child sometimes,” getting asked condescending questions like, “Have you ever fired anyone?”

2. We’re Faking Adulthood

When I took to Slack to ask my fellow Fast Company millennials which preconceptions get under their skin, Co.Design writer Diana Budds shot back, “anything and everything about ‘adulting’ being a problem—we have our together.”