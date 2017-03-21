This Networking Platform Lets You Pay For Advice From Employees At Your Dream Job

The next line spells out how: “Purchase time with real employees at the best companies in the world to get your foot in the door and learn the tips you need to get hired quickly.”

In this case, pay to play makes sense if you want to break into the likes of Facebook, Tesla, Deloitte, or another of the more than 500 companies that have employee advocates on Purple Squirrel’s platform, according to its cofounder and CEO, Jon Silber. An advocate is a current employee, but doesn’t formally represent the employer. Rather, they act as a paid mentor for 30-minute phone consultations.

For someone in the early stage of their career or in the midst of a transition who doesn’t have much of a professional network, the idea that they could tap into one at the company of their dreams could be compelling. The alternative is attempting to set up an “informational interview” that can be tough to nail down. Professionals of all stripes are busy, and if they’re not looking to hire, getting time on their calendar to answer some general questions about getting a job won’t always be a priority. Purple Squirrel takes it one step further. Purple Squirrel’s network of advocates are current employees who are not only offering their time to connect, but they’re prepared to give you personalized advice on resumes and interviews during their phone consultation.

If an advocate is sufficiently impressed with the job seeker, it could lead to a referral. Thanks to Glassdoor’s research, we know that interviews sourced from employee referrals boost the chances of a successful hire by 2.6% to 6.6% compared to all other hiring channels.

But Purple Squirrel’s draw for employers is meant to be just as compelling.

By acting as a matchmaking marketplace for advocates and jobseekers, companies can boost their chances of finding ideal candidates among hundreds of potential applicants for each position.