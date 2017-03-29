Mathieu Bitton’s Stunning Leica Exhibit Blends A Love Of Photography And Black Culture

There’s no plaque or certificate to verify this, but Mathieu Bitton is pretty sure his home is “the world’s smallest Black History museum.”

Over a wide-ranging career that spans album cover art direction, filmmaking, photography, and being Lenny Kravitz’s personal creative director, Bitton’s creative catalyst has always been deeply rooted in African-American culture, which may seem strange given the fact that Bitton is neither American nor black. His obsession started as a kid in Paris avidly collecting blaxploitation movie posters and an assortment of R&B, jazz, soul, and funk albums. Far from being some fleeting phase, Bitton’s compendium of black music, art, and beyond has grown as wide as his appreciation has deepened.

Yet, he’s still at a loss for words to explain why his Los Angeles home has become a physical embodiment black culture.

Mathieu Bitton [Photo: Steffen Keil]

“It’s hard to answer only because I don’t know if I’ve completely figured it out except for that it’s the art that moves me the most,” Bitton says. “I think it’s just beauty. The best answer I can give you is that it’s all so beautiful.”

Bitton has curated the beauty he’s captured over the years into his Leica exhibition Darker Than Blue. Taken from Curtis Mayfield’s song “We People Who Are Darker Than Blue,” Bitton’s intimate collection is a celebration of black communities.

“Looking at the political climate, I needed to contribute something and not just ‘Look at this cool photo of a rock star or this beautiful Russian model on a bed smoking a cigarette,’” Bitton says. “I’m proud of the work that I’ve done, but I felt like with the political climate, I had to do something that would evoke a reaction–that somebody would look at and wouldn’t just say, ‘She’s hot–nice boobs.’ I needed to go a little deeper than that.”