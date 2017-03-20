This Gentle But Powerful Film Shows Domestic Abuse Victims They’re Not Alone

WHO: Refuge, Universal Music U.K., BBH London

WHY WE CARE: The best thing about this music video, aimed at supporting victims of domestic violence, is not that it features rising music star Frances, one of BBC Music’s “Sounds of 2016,” to coincide with the release of her debut album–although that is great. It’s not that an organization like Universal Music has taken a chance and thrown its weight behind a non-trendy issue–although that’s great, too. It’s that the film itself, in a tender and non-judgmental way, reaches out to victims without hectoring them, without delivering well-meaning advice (“Just leave!”), which totally misunderstands the nature of abusive relationships.

The bittersweet animation is based on the story of Melanie Clarke, a real-life client of the charity Refuge, that delivers services to victims of domestic abuse. The film follows her poignant journey, one that will be familiar to victims, and simply shows that they are not alone, and it is possible for things to turn out okay in the end. Former head of animation at Walt Disney Animation Studios, and director of The Angry Birds Movie, Clay Kaytis worked as a creative consultant on the film.