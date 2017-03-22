How I Landed My Dream Job At Slack

Isaiah Greene, 29, is a product manager of Slack’s search, learning, and intelligence team. He manages teams that build new products to make the Slack platform more efficient. Here’s how he got his job.

I went to the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2010 with a degree in computer science engineering. I knew I was going to do computer science, but I didn’t know exactly what that meant at the time. I love coding, so my initial goal was to be a software engineer.

While I was in college, I did a couple of internships as a software engineer at Google. And when I graduated, I became a full-time software engineer there. I was at Google for about five years, and in my last year there I became a product manager. Once I realized that was the right role for me, I looked to figure out what the right company was. So I left Google and then soon after I applied to be a product manager at Slack.

At Slack, I’m a product manager on the search, learning, and intelligence team. I work very closely with our engineers. But also I’m a kind of bridge between other teams, designers, and product managers. Our engineers decide how we’re going to build really cool things and then actually build them. I’m more focused on helping to define what we’re going to build, why we’re going to build it, and when we’re going to build it.

Though I’m no longer an engineer, my computer science training definitely helps me build a good rapport with my team of engineers. They have a bit more trust and we’re able to have conversations where I can understand what’s going on–even contribute to the conversation from the engineering side. Primarily, however, my job is more around product and project management, making sure that we’re shipping the best thing in the right order and at the right time.

While at Google, I started to realize that I was enjoying daily discussions I had with other product managers. I liked conversations focused on strategizing about the product versus deciding how we were going to build it. It really came down to enjoying working with other product managers; having those sorts of conversations and using skills around communication and working with other people.

Part of my job now is to define what Slack’s products are going to do, and how they’re going to best serve the people who use it. We have to figure out exactly what kind of data we have, and how we can best use it to tackle problems that are really hard.