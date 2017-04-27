“American Gods” Builds Its Mythology Around The Immigrants Who Built America

Neil Gaiman’s novel American Gods, published in 2001, is the story of an ex-con named Shadow who accompanies the Norse god Odin–who goes by the name of “Mr. Wednesday,” a play on the Norse naming conventions of our days of the week–on an epic road trip across the United States as the old god seeks to consolidate power against the new ones. The book’s theme of pitting religion and mythology against technology and pop culture resonated strongly 16 years ago, but in the adaptation of the show that debuts on Starz on April 30 the most timely and relevant theme the show explores might be that of immigration.

That’s something that the show’s creators, Bryan Fuller (who created the cult favorite Wonderfalls and Hannibal) and Michael Green (who cowrote Logan, Alien: Covenant, and Blade Runner 2049), were aware of as they developed the show–and something that came into much sharper focus after the election. Suddenly, they realized that a show about the gods and myths that are brought to America’s shores by immigrants was resonant–and the way that those cultural totems come to define America, too.”

“We wrote and produced the show before the regime change,” Fuller says. “We were crafting the show in a progressive administration, and now we’ll be airing the show in an insane administration. That brings out a certain politicization of the story. That wasn’t something we intended, but it’s something we wanted to be authentic. We wanted to tell stories that were genuine from the perspectives of the characters, who themselves are representing different cultures and ethnicities. And then everybody went crazy regarding immigrants. And that’s the heart of our story, so we stumbled upon a much louder platform than we had anticipated.”

Green says that the show was still in its editorial process when “the asteroid hit and leveled America,” but that the opportunity to have a voice that comments on the America that the show will find itself premiering in isn’t something they take lightly.

“It was a strange experience, because we were working on an episode that deliberately was going to be about gun culture, which was an issue that we knew had some heat behind it, but we wanted to explore all sides,” Green says. “Suddenly, things that we were discussing with the network and the studio about, ‘Oh, are we pushing too far’ became plain. Certain images we had that we thought would look satirical suddenly looked like the news. I wish it didn’t.”

If American Gods is going to be pushing some hot buttons, they have a cast that’s equipped to do it. Ricky Whittle, who plays Shadow, brings a quiet, restrained intensity to the role of the ex-con who knows that the system tends to be stacked against men like him–big, dark-skinned, with a record. Relative newcomer Yetide Badaki, in her highest profile role to date, brings a regal authority to the part of Bilquis, the Queen of Sheba–one of the old gods looking to have her power restored. And Orlando Jones–who proved he could thrive in dramatic roles in fantasy-inspired series in Sleepy Hollow–makes his first appearance as “Mr. Nancy” in the second episode.

Whittle, paired with Ian McShane’s Mr. Wednesday, carries the show on his back, and Badaki stars in the pilot’s most memorable scene, but it’s Jones’s work in that second episode that helped reveal to Green and Fuller that they had something especially poignant and resonant on their hands.

“When we got the dailies back from Mr. Nancy’s coming to America, there’s a scene where the slaves are coming en route to America–not as immigrants, but as slaves–are praying to Mr. Nancy to come to some sort of aid because they didn’t understand what was happening,” Fuller says. “And Orlando Jones gives a fantastic monologue as Mr. Nancy to these slaves about what is waiting on these shores in the land of honey and opportunity for people who are black. And that’s there is no honey and there is no opportunity–you’re slaves, and a hundred years after that, it doesn’t change. And a hundred years after that, it doesn’t change. And a hundred years after that, it doesn’t change. And a hundred years after that, you’re still being shot at by police. And in the moment, we were just trying to be authentic to the black experience as we understood it as two white guys, historically, and the 40 actors who were playing the slaves on the ship gave Orlando Jones a standing ovation. And that has to do with how vividly Orlando brought that to life. Watching those dailies with our postproduction team, we realized, ‘Oh, this is an important conversation to have.'”