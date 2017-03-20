What I’ve Learned By Giving Up On “Time Management”

When I was a child, things that were scheduled did not happen. My father would say we’d go fishing next week, so I’d get excited about going fishing. Then something would come up or he’d just forget, and the fishing trip never happened. I’d be hurt. I’d hide the hurt. I’d go off by myself and be sad.

On the other hand, things that weren’t planned seemed to happen all the time, sometimes spectacularly so. We kids would all be taken by surprise when we suddenly discovered we were moving to a new house, or giving up meat, or some other unexpected life change. My parents didn’t gather us together to discuss the future. As far as we were concerned, the future was a vague and possibly bogus notion. That’s how I remember my childhood: Lots of things talked about and not done, followed by sudden unplanned upheavals of enormous proportions.

My own creativity ruled. My own sense of what was important ruled. Time management didn’t.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that when someone suggests setting a date to do something in the future, my first response is fear. I don’t expect this response to change all that much. When I was younger I was always trying to perfect myself and change my attitudes and habits. But now I’m pretty much resolved to being who I am. I’ll get better at certain things but not others.

One of those other things is time management. Here’s how I’ve come to terms with that.

Scheduling The Possible Isn’t Always Possible

I love time. I like to save it and spend it. What I have a problem with is “time management”—I don’t like treating time as a resource to be managed. I have a personal relationship with my time. I feel that my time is mine. I am jealous and protective of it because I love being in the moment. When I am, everything is fine; I could stay here just like this and be happy. But then you tell me we have to go now. Something is “scheduled.” You’re breaking my heart.

When I try to schedule, I often end up breaking my own heart–or at least my promises. Recently, I scheduled things I couldn’t do and completely forgot to schedule other things that I needed to do. I didn’t schedule what was really possible, because I didn’t take the time to think it through ahead of time.

I scheduled two hours to work on my novel and two hours to work on writing the book from which this article is excerpted. I put both of these items on my calendar the night before: