How L’Oréal Is Turning Itself Into A Sustainability Leader

Valued at $13.69 billion and employing around 78,000 people worldwide, the L’Oréal Group is the largest and most profitable company in the cosmetics industry. Between 2005 and 2016, it increased production volume across its 34 brands by 29%. But in the same time frame, the company reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 67%. “We are really serious about sustainability across all of our products and services,” Alexandra Palt, L’Oréal’s chief sustainability officer, tells Fast Company. And that commitment, she adds, can go hand in hand with economic success.

Achieving sustainability in the cosmetics industry is nowhere near as simple as swapping out petroleum-based products for plant-derived alternatives. The entire industry supply chain–from where materials are sourced to what happens to the discarded packaging of used-up products–has the potential to leave a deep environmental footprint. But it’s also one that Palt and L’Oréal believe can be effectively mitigated by tackling each stage of a product’s development. In the beauty industry, an effective sustainability overhaul would look something like this: sourcing from renewable raw materials like plants; tightening transit routes and switching to electric vehicles to reduce transport-related emissions; converting manufacturing facilities to run on renewable energy; reducing the amount of water wasted in the production process by installing on-site treatment mechanisms; reengineering packaging to use less plastic, or biodegradable materials when possible. It’s a daunting task, but one that, under Palt’s leadership, L’Oréal is tackling head on, both through comprehensive employee training programs and partnerships with verified sustainable suppliers around the globe.

Photo: annadeba/iStock

In 2013, the company launched Sharing Beauty With All, an overarching campaign to advance sustainable practices across all aspects of the business, from sourcing to manufacturing to packaging. The goal, Palt says, is to improve the environmental and social profile of every L’Oréal Group product by 2020, and by the same year, to become a “carbon balanced” company. At the launch of the Women4Climate initiative, in which the 15 women mayors represented in the C40 Cities network pledged to empower the next generation of women to fight climate change, L’Oréal announced that it will come on board as the initiative’s first corporate partner. The cosmetics company will fund university-driven research on gender-specific issues related to climate change, and is setting up a mentorship program for 500 women working to mitigate climate change in 10 cities. Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris and the chair of C40, said at the launch of Women4Climate that a women-led, public-private partnership will be crucial in driving the innovations necessary to promote sustainability and curb climate change.

Inside L’Oréal, the strategy is to make those innovations inseparable from how the corporation functions. Though the Sharing Beauty With All strategy is now entering its fourth year, efforts to increase sustainability really began to take off last year, starting with two changes to the corporate structure. First, at the beginning of 2016, Jean-Paul Agon, the CEO of L’Oréal, made the decision to have the Sustainable Development Department, which Palt heads up, report directly to him. Previously, the sustainability team had been part of a larger department including communication, public affairs, and philanthropy, but as the sustainable transformation became a strategic priority, the team became more integrated with upper management. “When the CEO has such a strong vision for how a company can transform, you have to have a way to transform that strategy into action,” Palt says. By tightening the lines of communication to upper management, Palt’s department has been able to accelerate its plans to increase sustainability.

Photo: Pixtural/iStock

And beginning at the same time, the bonuses of all L’Oréal brand and country managers became linked to outcomes on three environmental targets: improving the environmental and social profile of its products, communicating the brand’s sustainability efforts to customers, and the how the brand or region is positively contributing to environmental efforts. Each of those categories, Palt says, is easily measured with key performance indicators; the idea of linking the bonuses to these markers, she says, sends the message that the company’s commitment to sustainability is a part of, not separate from, its business operations.

That will become clearer later this year, when L’Oréal introduces its Sustainable Product Documentation Tool–a computer platform developed with input from two panels of international experts in the environmental impact of products. The platform will include data on the environmental impact of each raw material, the footprint of the packaging it comes in, how many emissions were created as a result of the product’s manufacturing and transportation, and the effect of the product on the communities involved in its production, Palt says. Later this year, the tool will be made available to consumers in an effort to boost transparency.

Before the release of that tool, though, L’Oréal has been ramping up its efforts to hold itself accountable across all sectors of its production cycles. The company has come under fire in the past for using lead and cancer-causing chemicals in several of its products; since 2013, it has revamped 22% of its products to make use, instead, of raw materials sourced from renewable plant sources like quinoa, which is used in skin exfoliating products. By 2020, the company intends for that number to be 100%.