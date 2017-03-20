An Immigrant Love Story About Religion, Comas, And “The Beauty Of Compromise”

Boy meets girl. Boy and girl fall in love. Boy and girl break up because his Muslim parents wouldn’t approve. She gets sick and goes into a coma. Boy stays at her bedside with the girl’s parents. You know, your usual love story.

This is The Big Sick, based on the real-life story of comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani and writer Emily V. Gordon, which recently screened at South by Southwest and will be released in theaters on June 23. The couple wrote the romantic comedy, directed by Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer), but it goes beyond just that narrative. At its core, the film’s really about South Asian Muslim children raised in America dealing with their parents’ expectations. It’s a familiar story, especially to those who attempt to date non-South Asian partners.

This was the case for Nanjiani, who is from Pakistan and moved to America when he was 18. Portions of the relationship were fictionalized for the film, but the main thread remained the same: He met Gordon after a standup set in Chicago, they began dating, he didn’t tell his parents about her, she fell sick and he placed her in a medically-induced coma, he ended up telling his parents, she woke up, they got married, happily ever after.

After the couple told their story on a podcast, people would go up to Nanjiani after his standup sets and share their similar experiences, thankful that there was someone out there who understood what they were going through.

Kumail Nanjiani in The Big Sick

“There’s a whole group of people that had this experience that has not been articulated in pop culture yet,” says Nanjiani, “so I knew that if we were able to do this movie right, it would be able to speak to a pretty big group of people that hadn’t been spoken to.”

For children of immigrants, there are expectations, especially so for religious Muslims, where the path is set, because that was just the way things were. You’re supposed to study hard, get good grades, and become either a doctor, engineer, or lawyer. When it comes to marriage, you marry someone with the same exact background who is parent-approved.

That isn’t always the way it works, though. Sometimes, what you want is different from your parents, whether it was your career or potential spouse. But with that knowledge comes the feeling of overwhelming shame from not fulfilling family expectations, knowing that your parents sacrificed everything to give you a better life. And yet, you still yearn for independence.