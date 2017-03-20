Artists And Scientists Are Teaming With Businesses And Nonprofits On Gender Concerns

In the thick of Women’s History Month, calls for greater gender parity have companies and nonprofits joining forces with artists, writers, actors, and scientists to more creatively honor women’s contributions and illustrate gender inequity.

You probably read about State Street Global Advisors placing their “fearless girl” statue staring down the Wall Street bull statue as a challenge to finance companies to increase the number of female board members. (A petition is circulating to make this permanent.)

Not to mention the Twitter and Medium disturbing revelations of two writers—male and female—on their vastly different treatments by clients after switching emails.

Meanwhile, Cleveland bookstore Loganberry Books ran an Illustrating the Fiction Gender Gap promotion by turning male-authored books around and leaving the spines with titles of female-authored books facing customers.

Fearless girl statue by State Street

Women in Fine Art

Now, Artfinder, a London-headquartered online marketplace for fine artists has teamed with New York artist Jennifer Dalton (known for her work on gender inequity) to create a piece visualizing disparities between the number and sales of female artists on Artfinder vs. high-end brick-and-mortar galleries. Artfinder is now asking galleries and institutions to disclose their artist gender data for greater transparency.

Jennifer Dalton

Artfinder’s report found that, unlike the mostly male gallery scene, half of the artists on its site were women, better at strategic pricing (an average $124 less), and therefore selling a greater total value.