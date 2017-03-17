Thinx’s PR Nightmare Is A Harsh Reminder Of Why HR Still Matters

Earlier this week, Racked published a story about period underwear brand Thinx that chronicled a series of troubling allegations from former and current employees, ranging from Thinx’s paltry parental leave policies to a slew of complaints about founder Miki Agrawal’s management style.

Agrawal officially announced today that she had stepped down as CEO of both Thinx and sister company Icon, which offers a similar product for incontinence. (The news was previously reported by Jezebel and Racked.) Agrawal remains the face of both brands, but the company is reportedly now seeking a “professional CEO.”

“At the moment, we’re working together with Miki Agrawal to redefine her role at the company as she moves on from CEO of Thinx, Inc.,” a Thinx spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re also making moves to put new leadership and policies in place so Thinx can continue to grow and thrive.”

This comes on the heels of Thinx expanding its product lineup with organic tampons and period-proof activewear, and news that the 35-person startup is bringing in tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

VIDEO: Former Thinx CEO Miki Agrawal On Why Thinx Didn’t Offer Period Leave

Since its launch in 2014, Agrawal has used her charisma and marketing know-how to draw in customers, most famously through a brazen ad campaign that ran on the New York City subway. Thinx’s taboo-busting copy and inventive products have made the brand into a feminist icon. Yet revelations that the company offered only two weeks of fully paid maternity leave and low pay with little opportunity for raises have leveled criticism against Agrawal for not living the values of her company.

Agrawal, however, says the allegations don’t paint an accurate picture of Thinx’s internal workings. “It was deeply troubling to read that article, as it doesn’t reflect the reality of what happens at Thinx,” Agrawal said in a statement to Fast Company. “Like any startup in growth mode, growth often brings change, and with it, evolution of the team.”

In a Medium post today, Agrawal addressed the allegations at length, copping to some of the mistakes she made in not hiring an HR team and not thinking deeply about benefits. (That’s changing: Agrawal wrote that Thinx is bringing on an “HR manager who will be putting much more rigid HR practices in place.”) Agrawal is not alone in skipping HR in the early stages of a startup, but increasingly companies are realizing the pitfalls of doing so.