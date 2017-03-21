How “Dara Ju” Went From Blank Page To Finished Film

About this series: Before it was a movie, it was a screenplay. And before it was a screenplay, it was a terrifyingly blank page. Revision History tells stories about one of the least understood but most creative stages of filmmaking: the writing (and constant rewriting) of the screenplay.

The movie: Dara Ju, which chronicles the growing pressures of a Nigerian-American financier as he navigates crises in his family, romantic, and professional life. The film premiered this week in the Narrative Competition at SXSW.

The writer: Anthony Onah, who also directs his debut feature.

Dara Ju, the short film

DRAFT ONE: THE UCLA SHORT

Dara Ju began its life as a short film, also called Dara Ju (a Yoruba phrase meaning “better.”) The idea for the film grew out of some time the filmmaker Anthony Onah spent with his mother in the winter of 2010. His father had passed away, and Onah and his mother sifted through his effects. Onah found himself reckoning with what his father had meant to him. “How do I know myself in the context of this relationship with this person?” he recalls pondering.

Meanwhile, it was time for Onah to make his UCLA thesis film. In collaboration with a college friend named Brian Flanagan, Onah rapidly drafted a screenplay called Dara Ju. The film focuses on a young Nigerian-American man who may be losing himself as he juggles his allegiance to family with his desire to woo a wealthy young white woman, and can be seen here.

The short ends with a brutal O’Henry-esque turn, in which the protagonist horribly snubs his own mother. The film wound up being a calling card for Onah as a writer/director to watch, winning an award from the Directors’ Guild of America as well as a $25,000 prize from Afrinolly, which hosted a competition for filmmakers of the African Diaspora. Soon, Onah was getting emails from members of that Diaspora, random professionals in cities around the country, saying just how much the short resonated with their own conflicted identities. The short also caught the attention of Fast Company Most Creative Person Franklin Leonard, who became a friend and mentor to Onah and helped hook him up with management at a company called The Gotham Group.

DRAFT TWO: THE BERLINALE

Some filmmakers make shorts intending to develop them into features, but Onah didn’t originally have that intention with Dara Ju. In February 2012, though, Onah participated in the Berlinale Talent Campus, where he found himself talking passionately to the other filmmakers and mentors in Berlin about the characters and conflicts in his short. “At the end of that, they said, you’ve got to keep on doing this, both because we think it’s an amazing story, but also because we think it’s important for you.” Onah calls the Berlinale “a real confidence boost,” saying he left with “wind in my sails.”