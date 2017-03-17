A Healthy French Love Story, Amazon’s Resistance Radio: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Really, what do we expect from grocery store marketing? Unless you’re a Brit at Christmas , or a German cat fan , the answer is probably, “not much.” What we typically get is a variety of takes on freshness, friendliness , and oh so many moms. But leave it to the French to turn a chore into a pretty damn cute love story that slyly sells you on food quality. Onward!

Intermarche “#lamourlamour”

What: A French supermarket chain shows us how love conquers all, even junk food

Who: Intermarché, Romance

Why We Care: As lovely as the spot is, Christophe Lichtenstein, cofounder and CEO of the appropriately named agency Romance, told Co.Create earlier this week this campaign is a major strategic shift for Intermarché. “The Intermarché brand moved out of the retailers price war to position itself as the purchaser of quality,” he said, noting that consumer insight indicated French shoppers were concerned with more than just price. “One in two French people consider the retail market unreliable, and many of them say they are ready to consume less in order to consume better-quality products.”

Amazon Studios “Resistance Radio”

https://www.youtube.com/embed/M2dPPa1AUts What: A unique interactive experience for Amazon’s show The Man in the High Castle

Who: Amazon Studios

Why We Care: What better way to get across the reality of an alternative history of the U.S. (in which Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan won WWII), than through what citizens might be able to find on the radio? Cool, sure. But also done well enough that it actually fooled some unsuspecting Trump fans.

20th Century Fox “Meet Walter”

What: A new ad for Alien: Covenant that crosses into IRL

Who: 20th Century Fox, 3AM, RSA Films, AMD, 48 Communications

Why We Care: Well, first of all Alien: Covenant. But also, as they did with Matt Damon and The Martian, here RSA and 3AM get Michael Fassbender to do a little extra for the marketing by creating a stand-alone piece that helps introduce us to the world of the film in a way we’re oh-so familiar–advertising. A genius-yet-super-weird integration with AMD, an official brand partner for the film.

National Geographic “GeniusBoard”

Want your portrait drawn by a robotic arm using Einstein's handwriting? Visit #NatGeoAtSXSW or tweet us your #GeniusBoard request: pic.twitter.com/zXica2XNGx — Nat Geo Channel (@NatGeoChannel) March 10, 2017

What: An interactive robotic art installation at SXSW to help promote the series Genius

Who: National Geographic, DeepLocal

Why We Care: Robots! For SXSW, Einstein’s chalkboard became interactive robotic art, with a robotic arm sketching selfies from submitted Twitter photos through an algorithm using Einstein’s words, symbols, and equations as pixels.