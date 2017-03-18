Beyond The 80/20 Rule: This Formula Might Make You Rethink Time Management

Kim ran a successful professional services firm with a staff of 28 and clients in a dozen states. But when she shared her 2017 goals with me, I saw something that gave me pause. There, under her revenue and profit goals for the year, was this sentence: “Eliminate 12 hours a month of non-revenue work.”

Kim understandably believed that the most valuable work she could do for her business was to churn out more billable hours–to turn some of her activities that don’t earn revenue into those that do. But that’s flawed thinking. Of course billable hours create value, in a sense that couldn’t be easier to quantify; Kim bills at $325 an hour. Yet if all she does is focus on converting non-revenue work into more billable hours, she’ll soon be in for a rude awakening.

Four percent of your effort (the 20% of your 20%) generates 64% of your results. In a 40-hour workweek, that’s a period of a little over an hour and a half.

The reason why has to do with the all-too-familiar “80/20 rule,” otherwise known as the “Pareto principle,” which states that 80% of your efforts produce only 20% of your results, while the remaining 20% of your efforts drive 80% of your results. It’s not that this isn’t true–in my experience, and in loads of other professionals’ experience, it is–it’s just that it’s too often mistaken for a time management strategy: Find that 20% sweet spot, and just do more of whatever it consists of.

Wrong. In order to nail down a more rigorous and effective approach, you need to apply the 80/20 rule to, well, the 80/20 rule itself. And that takes a little back-of-the-envelope math. Here’s how it works.

Think of it this way: That high-value 20% is still a pretty considerable chunk of time. If you work five days a week, that’s one full day. So even if you could marshal all of your most valuable activities into a single workday, you’d have no real idea how to structure it.

To help, consider that (in theory, anyway) if 20% of your actions generate 80% of your results, then 20% of that 20% produces 80% of 80% of your results. Now, you could of course apply this logic ad infinitum, and slice your days and hours and minutes and seconds into supposedly ever-higher-value slivers–but that would be preposterous, so don’t. But what just this additional round of multiplication means is that 4% of your effort (the 20% of your 20%) generates 64% of your results. In a 40-hour workweek, that’s a period of a little over an hour and a half.

And if you can bear with me for one more math moment, you can apply this distinction once again: This means that 1% (20% of 20% of 20%) generates 50% of your results. Think about it—that’s around 25 minutes that can generate half of your output!