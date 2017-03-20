How Women Can Talk Themselves Out Of Speech-Based Gender Biases

In her book Feminist Fight Club, recently excerpted on Fast Company, author Jessica Bennett writes about the “persistent double standard” that women face in the office every time they open their mouths: Use too many stereotypically “feminine” speech patterns, and you risk falling victim to gender bias and undercutting your authority. But carefully prune those habits out of the way you talk, and you not only sacrifice your own authenticity but risk being penalized by those same sexist biases as too “masculine.”

Being able to toggle among multiple communication styles doesn’t mean that women are pandering to sexist norms.

Bennett rightly points out that it’s a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” type of situation, which we’ve termed the “Goldilocks dilemma” (women are unfairly forced to get it “just right”). But she’s wrong to conclude that “there is no right way to talk–specially if you want to sound like, you know, yourself.” Here’s why.

The idea that being “authentic” is somehow essential to remaining comfortable, happy, and successful in our careers is a popular one, but authenticity is often misunderstood.

None of us has one true self, the kernel of our very being that defines who we are in all situations and for always. We grow and change with new experiences, challenges, failures, and successes, and there are multiple aspects to ourselves at any given moment. Many of these aspects seem to contradict one another, but none necessarily represents on its own our “true authentic self.”

When it comes to how we communicate, we all have an articulate, confident side that’s forceful, succinct, decisive, and doesn’t rely on filler words (“um,” “er,” “ah,” “basically,” and “I mean”) to make our points. We also have a less hard-edged side that’s primarily concerned with building and maintaining relationships. This side may seek to soften the impressions we make by using phrases like “I’m sorry,” “you know,” and “I mean”–and Bennett is right to see that those verbal tics aren’t categorically bad. But to suggest that only one of these two styles reflects our authentic voice misunderstands human nature.

And that’s all before we throw gender into the mix.