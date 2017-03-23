Why You Should Create A Music Playlist For Your Next Meeting

Few of us look forward to meetings, but they’re a necessary evil of the business world. In a survey of 1,000 office workers by task management software provider Igloo, the most common word used to describe meetings is “boring.”

And it’s not just participants who dread them; meetings are awful for both sides of the table, says Ted Frank, author of Get to the Heart: How Movie Storytelling Secrets Can Make Your Presentation Clear, Compelling, and Earn You a Seat at the Table. “If you attend, you have to sit through chart after chart,” he says. “And if you’re presenting, you’ve worked your butt off. You have good information and great ideas that need to get heard, but delivering your insights to a weary group is hard.”

If you’re conducting the meeting, the quickest way to change the mood and get your audience into the right moment, place, or emotion is by using music, says Frank.

“When it’s done right, music is the secret ingredient for a killer presentation,” he says. “It’s an immediate surprise that signals to everyone that this is not going to be the same as every other presentation they’ve seen that day. And it relaxes them and opens their minds.”

“Most of us expect to be bored in meetings. Music can make you much more open to hearing ideas. It makes you feel refreshed and relaxed.”

Music is a tool movies use to effectively tell stories, and soundtracks are designed to shape the audience’s emotions throughout films.

“Music allows movies to do what few other mediums can: hold a person’s attention for a long time,” says Frank. “The average attention span is 8.25 seconds, yet we can sit for two hours and be enveloped in a movie, all because they manage the tension throughout. Imagine Jaws without the music; it wouldn’t be as scary.”

Business meetings and presentations play to a different audience than movies, so choosing the right songs is important. The kind of music you choose should depend on the reaction you want to evoke, and Frank says there are three types: