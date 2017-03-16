No, Really: Congress Is About To Hand Over Your Personal Browsing Data To Advertisers

We tend to think of the internet as constantly moving forward, but it’s likely to take a huge step backward very soon—at least as far as your privacy rights are concerned. The Senate is getting ready to vote on a GOP resolution that would invalidate recently adopted FCC rules that let consumers decide how their data is shared by internet providers. The move would essentially give ISP giants like Comcast and Verizon free rein to collect and sell sensitive data about you without giving you a chance to say no.

The resolution was introduced by Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona early last week, and was signed by 23 cosponsors, not a single Democrat among them. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has since signed on, adding to its momentum in the Senate. Politico reports that McConnell may push the matter to a vote as early as next week. Meanwhile, Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is warming up a companion bill in the House.

Congressional sources tell Fast Company that the resolution has an excellent chance of passage in the GOP-controlled Congress. It relies on a rarely used law called the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which was passed in 1996 to help Congress quickly wipe away “unnecessary regulation.” Using the CRA, the resolution needs only a simple majority for passage in the Senate and the House. Defeating the resolution would require some GOP defections in both houses.

The broadband privacy rules were originally introduced under Obama with the FCC’s 2015 Open Internet Order, championed by then-chairman Tom Wheeler, and were approved in October 2106. The new Trump-appointed chairman, Ajit Pai, is a longtime opponent of broadband privacy rules and has long favored removing them. In fact, Pai already placed on hold the part of the 2015 ruling requiring that ISPs put in place certain security protections to prevent user browsing data from being stolen by hackers.

Pai has said he favors a “light touch” approach to regulating the telecommunications and media industries. Flake called the broadband privacy resolution a first step toward restoring a “light-touch, consumer-friendly” approach.

But what this really is is a thinly veiled giveaway to big ISPs, who want to sell users’ personal and browsing data to advertisers and data brokers, which in turn use it to target ads. Without the obligation to notify consumers, the ISPs can collect far more of the data.

Advertising industry groups have launched a coordinated PR campaign to pressure Congress to push the resolution through. Flake and Blackburn received a love letter from the six advertising groups Tuesday.