How To Avoid Getting Taken Advantage Of In The Hiring Process

Have you ever been asked to do work for a company—before you were hired? It happens. Sometimes, companies assign speculative (spec) work to candidates for them to complete as part of the hiring process. This could be a writing assignment, business plan, social media posts, or some other example of the type of work you’d be tasked with at your new job.

Most of the time, these assignments seem fair. After all, if you don’t have a huge portfolio of work (and sometimes even if you do), the company needs to feel confident in your abilities. But one fear many job seekers grapple with is whether or not a company plans to use your work­­–and not hire you. “It can be a very fine tightrope walk between answering a question and providing free consulting,” says Stephen Provost, senior partner at Prestige Scientific, an executive search firm in Milford, Massachusetts. Monster spoke with career experts, as well as someone whose work got co-opted by a prospective employer, to get their opinions on how to handle spec work asks, identify red flags, and take action—all while remaining professional and giving yourself the best chance of getting hired. Do Your Research Social media and online company reviews have gone a long way to democratize the job application process. Most of the time, employers are on the up-and-up when they ask for spec work. But if you’re nervous, do your best to see if there’s any evidence that the company has been accused of stealing work in the past. “Do they ask for an enormous amount of information, prep, and strategy up front and prior to employment, and then withhold making an offer?” asks Roy Cohen, a career coach at Roy Cohen Career Management in New York City. “This feedback is readily available on websites and through a few networking calls,” he says. “Companies that abuse candidates establish a reputation that precedes them for not following through and for appropriating candidate’s good ideas.”