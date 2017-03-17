advertisement
The 10 Most Innovative Companies In AI/Machine Learning 2017

Photo: courtesy of IBM Photo: courtesy of IBM
By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

While artificial intelligence isn’t likely to come for your job anytime soon (no matter how many dystopian movies say otherwise), AI and machine learning are already automating and improving many everyday tasks, like mobile search or the organization of your family photos. AI is also helping a new breed of companies disrupt industries from medical research to agriculture. Computers can’t yet replace humans, but they can do a great job handling the mundane clutter of our lives. And that’s why every major tech company is eager to hop on board.

Click on a company name to learn more about why it made the list.

01. GOOGLE
For developing a photographic memory

02. IBM
For embedding Watson where it’s needed most

03. BAIDU
For accelerating mobile search with artificial intelligence

04. SOUNDHOUND
For giving digital services the power of human speech

05. ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION
For using deep learning to predict and prevent disease

06. PRISMA
For making masterpieces out of snapshots

07. IRIS AI
For speeding up scientific research by surfacing relevant data

08. PINTEREST
For serving up a universe of relevant pins to each and every user

09. TRADEMARKVISION
For helping startups make their mark without any legal confusion

10. DESCARTES LABS
For preventing food shortages by predicting crop yields

This article is part of our coverage of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2017.

