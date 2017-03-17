- 1 minute Read
The 10 Most Innovative Companies In AI/Machine Learning 2017
Don’t fear smart computers—these companies are using AI to prevent disease, predict food shortages, and more.
While artificial intelligence isn’t likely to come for your job anytime soon (no matter how many dystopian movies say otherwise), AI and machine learning are already automating and improving many everyday tasks, like mobile search or the organization of your family photos. AI is also helping a new breed of companies disrupt industries from medical research to agriculture. Computers can’t yet replace humans, but they can do a great job handling the mundane clutter of our lives. And that’s why every major tech company is eager to hop on board.
01. GOOGLE
For developing a photographic memory
02. IBM
For embedding Watson where it’s needed most
03. BAIDU
For accelerating mobile search with artificial intelligence
04. SOUNDHOUND
For giving digital services the power of human speech
05. ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION
For using deep learning to predict and prevent disease
06. PRISMA
For making masterpieces out of snapshots
07. IRIS AI
For speeding up scientific research by surfacing relevant data
08. PINTEREST
For serving up a universe of relevant pins to each and every user
09. TRADEMARKVISION
For helping startups make their mark without any legal confusion
10. DESCARTES LABS
For preventing food shortages by predicting crop yields
