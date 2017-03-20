This Building Is Redefining What A Homeless Shelter Means

From the outside, Eva’s Phoenix –a new teen homeless shelter in downtown Toronto’s Fashion District –looks like a classic Art Deco brick warehouse. But inside, it’s organized like its own city, complete with a main street, townhouses, common “squares,” and more. The building is designed to reinforce the programming at Eva’s , a pioneering nonprofit that has been combating teen homelessness through housing, education, and job placement.

Photo: Ben Rahn/A-Frame

Local firm LGA Architectural Partners has been working with Eva’s since 1997, and this project represents the culmination of 20 years of lessons learned about what works, what doesn’t work, and what’s most important about creating a supportive space. It’s not just about building space to house people, which is often the case with homeless shelters; it’s about constructing an environment that, along with the right social programming, has the ability to help youth thrive.

“Most shelter programs offer a single overnight stay and provide open sleeping arrangements without much privacy,” Dean Goodman, a principal and co-founder of LGA, says. “In contrast, for Eva’s youth, the shelter is not just a place to stay, but is a place to change your life.”

Photo: Ben Rahn/A-Frame

The model LGA and Eva’s developed involves building a community within a community. This helps youth, who often lead solitary, isolated lives when they’re homeless, become acclimated to the type of group living that most teens and young adults experience. (Think of shared apartments and dorms.) In addition to providing housing for up to a year, Eva’s also provides supportive services–like substance abuse treatment, job training, and education programs–for full-time residents and youth who aren’t living on-site. Additionally, Eva’s practices a harm reduction model for substance abuse and is the only shelter in Toronto that’s offering these services specifically designed for youth. The nonprofit operated three different locations: Eva’s Place, a 40-bed emergency shelter; Eva’s Satellite, a facility that specializes in substance abuse treatment; and Eva’s Phoenix, which focuses on transitional housing. First opened in 2000, Eva’s Phoenix was forced to move in 2011 to a new location a few blocks away.

“The building is nondescript, helping to destigmatize the environment in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood,” Goodman says. “However, on the inside, it’s [designed to be] interesting, luminous, and inviting.”

The 41,000-square-foot building is composed of 50 bedrooms clustered into 10 houses that each have their own kitchens and two bathrooms. The “townhouses,” as LGA refers to them, flank a central corridor that’s metaphorically thought of as a “main street.” There’s also a larger communal kitchen, a print shop, counseling rooms, and lounges interspersed throughout the building–intended to encourage activity in the whole building. Large skylights illuminate the interior and limit the need for artificial light.

Photo: Ben Rahn/A-Frame

Overall, Eva’s Phoenix is about channeling a sense of home. “Much of the design for the youth underscores creating opportunities for developing critical life skills from cooking to sharing bathrooms or living together–which homeless youth have often missed out on–hence the emphasis on house-style accommodation versus open bunks,” Goodman says. “This presented some design challenges for us, for example, needing to find the most durable fixtures and finishes while striving to deploy them in a way that feels homey and non-institutional.”