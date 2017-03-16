What It’s Like To Be A Therapist For Minority Tech Workers

It’s well-documented that it’s difficult to be a woman or minority in Silicon Valley . A recent survey of more than 200 women called “The Elephant in the Valley” found myriad problems, ranging from women being asked to do lower-level tasks (47%) and feeling excluded from important social gatherings because of their gender (66%).

Niketa Kumar doesn’t work in the technology field, but she does make a living by helping those who struggle to fit into a predominantly white, privileged, and male-dominated tech culture. She’s a San Francisco-based therapist who works almost exclusively with those who identify with an underrepresented status and are in tech startups or larger companies.

In recent years, many of these companies have invested millions of dollars into making their internal cultures and hiring practices more inclusive. But the diversity numbers still aren’t budging, and many women are still experiencing sexism in the workplace. Kumar, who agreed to speak with me on the condition that she would not reveal any of her clients or their tech firms, isn’t surprised.

“While a lot of work is being done about diversity, it isn’t really being followed up with meaningful action.”

“My clients are sharing today that while a lot of work is being done about diversity, it isn’t really being followed up with meaningful action,” she says. Another issue that is rarely discussed in the press, she adds, is the emotional toll faced by those who feel as if they’re on the margins and the lack of mental health support at startups.

Kumar says that in addition to women and minorities in tech, she also counsels men who struggle to fit in with tech culture, particularly those who who grew up poor and/or were the first in their family to go to college. “The feelings I hear a lot across the board are a lack of belonging . . . that they’re putting on a mask, or that others don’t understand them,” Kumar says.

At a corporate-sponsored women’s group that was intended to be well-meaning, one client of Kumar’s was asked to speak “on behalf” of her ethnic group. Such initiatives are intended to promote inclusion, says Kumar, but fail to deliver.

Others have experienced racism that is delivered like a compliment: “One client was told by colleagues that she was articulate for a black person.” The women she works with have also expressed that they’re regularly talked over at meetings or excluded from speaking at all (research has shown that women are interrupted more than men across industries).