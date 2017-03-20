How We’ll Get Around In The City Of The Future

“Change or die” is far from just the 21st-century rallying cry of Silicon Valley startups. The sentiment is taking hold within large corporations across every imaginable industry. Look at the automotive sector, and at Ford in particular. Rather than being content to just incorporate advanced technologies into the cars it makes, the company is determined to shape the future of mobility in general, especially how we move through cities.

Through Ford City Solutions, which launched last year as part of the new subsidiary Ford Smart Mobility, the company is working with urban communities to understand their transportation challenges, such as traffic congestion or public transit dead zones. It then develops cutting-edge solutions to meet a locale’s current and future needs.

Jessica Robinson, director of City Solutions at Ford Smart Mobility. [Photo: Ford]

In what’s certainly a sign of the times, the 113-year-old automaker sees privately owned vehicles as just one part of the answer. From shared bikes to shared autonomous vehicles that show up at a moment’s notice, the future of mobility is being shaped today, and Ford is remaking itself to lead in the space, no matter what technologies might be coming down the road.

In a recent interview, Jessica Robinson, director of City Solutions at Ford Smart Mobility, shared how she sees Ford’s expanding role in the cities of the future, and the surprising ways we’ll navigate them.

City Solutions seems like a big departure from Ford’s longtime core business. What does the company hope to accomplish with this new group?

Ford hopes to start a conversation about how cities will evolve and change along with technology. In the near term, that means connecting directly with communities as we think about things that will impact cities over the next five years. Autonomous and electric vehicles. Increased connectivity in our cars and our lives. And in the long term—over the next 15 to 30 years—it’s thinking about the wholesale redesign of cities. How will roads and infrastructure change? What will buildings look like? How will we incorporate modes of travel we haven’t even imagined yet?

What have you learned from cities so far? What are their biggest mobility challenges?

Right now, there’s a paradox at work: People are moving to cities at an unprecedented rate, but those cities are not investing in street infrastructure that can stand up to even the current usage today. With so many more people flooding into cities, something has to break. In many cases, it already is breaking. So we’re asking, What are the new tools that citizens might need? Or what can a municipality implement to use the systems they already have in a smarter way?

What sort of tools have you come up with?

In London, we have a project that Ford piloted called GoPark, which uses a GPS-enabled app to tell drivers where they can and can’t legally park in a city that has notoriously complicated parking rules. That doesn’t just help drivers but also reduces traffic overall as people take less time looking for a spot. And it’ll provide the city with useful data on how citizens are interacting with the parking infrastructure.