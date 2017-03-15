The “Ides Of Trump” Will Have People Putting Their POTUS Protests In Writing

March 15 is the day Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 B.C. and has become known as the “Ides of March” (thanks in large part to one William Shakespeare ).

Proving that the pen (along with a little wit and some stamps) is mightier than the dagger, the Ides of Trump intends to be the latest grassroots campaign to underscore the overwhelming displeasure with nation’s Chief Narcissist.

The idea—coined last month by Zack of Berkeley, who’s withheld his name to avoid reprisal from the Death Star’s D.C. headquarters—is for millions of people around the world to send postcards, letters, pink slips, and Hair Club for Men coupons to Donald Trump today, as a means of voicing said pique. Participants are then asked to punctuate the action with a snapshot of the correspondence on social media with #TheIdesOfTrump.

The goal is to flood the White House with a visual representation of that anger. Not threats, but addressing specific issues like DAPL, women’s rights, racial discrimination, religious freedom, immigration, economic security, education, climate change, conflicts of interest, alternative facts, and so forth.

Hank Aaron holds the record for fan mail, at 900,000 pieces in a year. The campaign’s website heralds: “We’re setting a new record: over a million pieces in a day.”

Send your mail to:

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20500

