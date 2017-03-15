How Scrappy, 3-Person Creative Agency Tripleclix Earned The Trust Of Xbox

As fertile as the territory may be, it’s not always the easiest to navigate as a brand. Unlike, say, film or TV, there’s an inherently deeper level of engagement in gaming, which makes branding strategies far from one-size-fits-all–and which places tripleclix in a unique position as a video game-centric creative agency.

Tripleclix’s Kellogg’s and Xbox campaign

“If you love Star Wars, you’ll probably see it in theaters twice, and then buy the DVD and spend a couple of hours with it. But when Call of Duty or Gears of War comes out, you’re going to spend up to 200 hours on it. So getting brands into the space in a very authentic way is tough,” says Chris Erb, founder and managing partner of tripleclix. “You have to understand the consumers and understand the space. That’s why we built tripleclix.”

Erb is a gaming industry veteran who’s spent more than a decade on the brand and marketing side of companies including Wizards of the Coast and EA Sports. In 2013, Erb had a brief stint in film as EVP of marketing for Legendary Entertainment where he realized two things: how frequently agencies engaged in partnership marketing and how much he missed the gaming space. A year later, tripleclix was born.

“When you get into gaming, you need to make a decision: are you going to build relationships with gamers or are you going to just advertise to them?” Erb says. “Instead of saying ‘buy this beverage’ in the game, what you want to do is say, ‘I’m going to reward you with content if you buy this beverage.’ The industry right now is built on micro-transactions, selling individual content to games. Instead of charging consumers for that content, how can you give it to them for free through products they already love and buy so they feel like they’re getting something for free that they would have paid for anyway?”

Tripleclix’s Pizza Hut and Xbox campaign

As it stands, tripleclix is an extremely lean operation (they currently have just three full-time employees). But that hasn’t stopped the agency from landing Xbox as one of their clients.

Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox Games marketing, was looking to rethink the marketing strategy around Xbox’s titles. During the year Erb formed tripleclix, Greenberg ran into him at the Electronic Entertainment Expo. Given Xbox’s status in the gaming community, it would have seemed prudent to continue working with huge creative agencies. Yet, having known Erb for years through his work in the gaming industry, Greenberg wasn’t looking for size–he was looking for knowledge.