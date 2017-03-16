How This Bedsheets Startup Figured Out The Right Way To Disrupt Sleep Patterns

There was a time not that long ago when buying high-quality bedsheets was a major investment. Walk into Nordstrom or Barneys, and you could easily drop $750 or more on sheets from Frette, Sferra, or Loro Piana. But over the last three years, a transformation has begun to democratize the process. Brands like Brooklinen, Parachute, and Boll & Branch are using clever direct-to-consumer business models that bring high-threadcount, long-staple cotton sheets to consumers at prices that start at under $100.

This new flock of bedsheets startups has been growing fast—expanding their product ranges and generating millions of dollars in revenue—and none has seen more impressive stats than Brooklyn-based Brooklinen. On the eve of its third anniversary, the company is only just now taking on its first external funding, a $10 million Series A round led by FirstMark Capital. The brand first came to the market in April 2014 with a Kickstarter campaign that raised $237,000, but after that point, its wife-and-husband cofounders say they were committed to bootstrapping the company.

“We wanted to be very cautious about how we grew,” says Vicki Fulop, who cofounded the company with her husband, Rich. “It was important to us to understand and deliver exactly what our customer wanted, rather than just keep churning out new products for the sake of doing so.”

The strategy has been working. The Fulops say Brooklinen has grown 10 times each year since it launched three years ago, amassing 150,000 customers and a team of 30, and hitting a $25 million revenue mark last year. “We’ve already surpassed that amount this year,” says Rich. “And we’re only in March.”

As they think about the brand’s success, they attribute their growth to several factors.

Consider Underserved Customers

Men, it turns out, have been terribly underserved by the bedsheets industry. The Fulops discovered that while men obviously sleep on sheets every night, they generally don’t feel comfortable buying sheets in a store. This might have to do with antiquated norms from an era when women were responsible for domestic purchases. “The industry knew how to market the products to women, but not to men,” Rich says.

To make men more comfortable, they designed a range of products that were gender neutral. They don’t have a single pair of pink or floral sheets on the site. Instead, sheets come in grays, creams, and blues, in simple stripe and windowpane patterns. Importantly, every item from the store can be easily mixed and matched with other items. “That was crucial: Guys don’t want to be sitting there wondering whether one fussy pattern matches another,” Rich explains. “They want to pick a couple of products and know they can’t screw up.”