Look, James Gunn Just Had To Explode Some Heads Before The Next “Guardians of the Galaxy”

The old saying seems applicable here: You can take the exploding body parts out of a filmmaker, but you can’t take the filmmaker out of exploding body parts. Or at least not for very long.

James Gunn made his name with sleek, gory horror fare like Thir13en Ghosts, Dawn of the Dead, and Slither, in which blood and guts are extra combustible. Less than a decade later, however, Gunn is now known as the visionary director who corralled a far-flung group of obscure superheroes into one of Marvel’s best-loved movies with Guardians of the Galaxy. What’s a genre filmmaker to do between making the biggest box office smash of 2014 and starting on its inevitable sequel? For Gunn, the answer was: channel his energy into a hard-R splatterfest that would make the average Rocket Raccoon fan puke all over their toy laser pistol.

James Gunn on the set of The Belko Experiment

The Belko Experiment, which is out in theaters today, is a brutal, balls-to-the-wall horror-thriller with an economical pace and an astronomical body count. Its hard-to-resist logline is “Office Space meets Battle Royale,” a boast which the film proves accurate, although thankfully not derivative. In it, a corporate hierarchy of workers with varying degrees of cushy jobs find their office on lockdown one day, and suddenly flooded with a chilling, disembodied voice on a loudspeaker, instructing the employees to kill a certain amount of their coworkers . . . or else. The premise is established damn-near immediately, and it’s only a matter of time before the employees begin following their gristly orders. The rest of the movie provides a moral (and mortal) quandary that leaves the audience wondering who will survive.

We’re a long way away from the intergalactic adventures of Star-Lord here.

“It was an opportunity to do something a little different, and I wanted to switch it up,” says James Gunn, who wrote and produced the film. “It allowed me to focus on something else, clean my brain a bit, and have fun down in Columbia with the most amazing cast I’ve ever worked with.”

John Gallagher Jr, from last year’s 10 Cloverfield Lane and Hush, plays the film’s lead. He’s joined by Tony Goldwyn from Scandal, John C. McGinley from Scrubs and every single Oliver Stone movie, Josh Brener from Silicon Valley, and Michael Rooker, along with a stacked roster of familiar faces mostly comprised of Gunn’s pals. The Belko Experiment’s cast is like The Expendables of character actors, a description which feels exceedingly apt as more and more of them die savagely violent deaths.

Gunn first conceived of the film a decade ago, following what sounds like a pretty rad dream. He claims to have essentially seen what became the trailer and woke up riveted.