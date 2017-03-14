James Blunt Honors His Deeply Embarrassed Fans In The Most Self-Deprecating Ad Ever

WHO: James Blunt, who takes his haters’ hostility in incredible stride.

WHY WE CARE: A significant portion of the world’s population does not like the music of James Blunt. It’s true. Unconcerned with how many people roll their eyes at the mere memory of him, however, is Blunt himself, who lets the hate roll by like so much water off a duck’s ass. The reviled musician is an expert at owning his trolls online, but he also occasionally trolls himself too–like when he flat-out admitted that mid-2000’s TV staple, “You’re Beautiful,” is an annoying song. But even for a guy with a sense of humor about his own detractors, this ad for his new album is still a bit audacious. In it, we learn that Blunt’s fans talk about their shameful adoration in James Blunt Anonymous meetings–far away from the judgement of others. It’s enough to make even the biggest hater root at least a little for Blunt to have another hit, if only to be able to make fun of something a little more current.