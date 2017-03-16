An Architect Designed This Soft, Immersive Jungle Gym For His Autistic Daughter

When computational design and material systems expert Sean Ahlquist learned that his toddler had autism, he quickly refocused his work on how it could serve a medical purpose. At SXSW in Austin last week, he presented the latest chapter of his research into interactive tactile architecture–which he calls Social Sensory Architectures .

The project, called Sensory[PLAYSCAPE], is an amorphous playscape constructed from 3D-knitted elastic textiles fabricated on a computer-controlled knitter and stretched on sinuous glass-fiber reinforced polymer rods. Ahlquist, who is an assistant professor of architecture at the University of Michigan, led a cross-disciplinary group of researchers from the school’s architecture, computer science, music, and integrative medicine departments (see a full list of project collaborators here) to develop the idea they call “sensorially responsive textile environments.”

Children with autism often have trouble with fine motor function (which is used for activities like writing), gross motor function (which is used for activities like riding a bike), and processing sensory information (like pain or strength). These physical limitations often have ripple effects socially, and can make it more difficult for children with autism to make friends.

“For children with autism, the interaction with technology is as much about stimulating the deeper receptors for tactile sensation, in the joints and muscles, as it is about creating a visually dynamic and engaging experience,” Ahlquist says. The idea is that “rewarding” specific movements (like being able to sustain pressure on the structure) helps teach children with autism how to better control their bodies.

The entire Sensory[PLAYSCAPE] is like one big interface. It detects movement and touch using a Microsoft Kinect, while a custom software program developed on the video game engine Unity translates the changes in the textile surface into visual projections. Different interactions within the structure–like how intensely you press on the material or where you glide your hands over the surface–trigger projections and sound. For example, pressing firmly into the textile causes “ripples” to appear. If you gently touch a spot in the fabric where a school of fish are circling, they disperse. Touch another spot, the sound of wind chimes is activated. The actual shape and scale of the Sensory[PLAYSCAPE] is designed to spark exploration. It’s strong enough to climb on and there are smaller crevices to discover inside—it’s like a soft playground jungle gym, but one that’s also therapeutic.

“We are seeking to help improve children’s level of physical activity, provide a better understanding of fine and gross motor control, and do so within a sensory rich and sensory rewarding environment,” Ahlquist explains.

The idea for creating a 3D playscape came after Ahlquist noticed how much fun his daughter, who is a toddler, had climbing around the inside of their car. The first prototype riffed on the size of the space and its configuration: there was a “front seat” big enough for two people to climb into and then a smaller back seat that was scaled more for an individual. Touching specific parts of the textile would bring about abstract projections that mimic what you’d see from a car window: rain drops, rippling water, and flocks of birds.