Nintendo Goes Deep Into The Creation Of “Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild”

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: A three-part Making Of doc from Nintendo about its new game, “Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild” for the Switch console.

WHO: Nintendo

WHY WE CARE: The first version of “Legend of Zelda” was released in February 1986. Now, more than 30 years later, the latest edition of the franchise–there have been about 18 different spin-off titles over the years–“Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild” is getting solid reviews, hailed as a cornerstone for the new Switch console. As we live in an era of brand content and marketing extensions, it should come as no surprise that there’s a Making Of film. But Nintendo goes a step further with an in-depth, three-part doc to reveal how they approached the mantra “break the conventions of the Zelda series.”

The 30-minute doc is split into three parts–The Beginning, Open-Air Concept, and Story And Characters. It may be a bit much for casual fans, but beyond rabid Link fanboys, it’s worth a check out by anyone interested in creative process. Besides, seeing how the Switch is selling out, it’s another way to pass the time before you can actually play the game.

