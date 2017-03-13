Spotify And The North Face Collaborate To Make A Song Only Available In The Rain

WHO: Spotify, The North Face, White Denim

WHY WE CARE: As brand platforms go, Spotify presents a rather unique prospect for potential partners. And here, The North Face takes full advantage, turning the idea of a rainy day playlist into a marketing opportunity. The streaming service has already demonstrated its weather-specific, geo-targeting prowess last month with an Accuweather collaboration called Climatune, but this new partnership brings even more exclusivity. For The North Face’s “Seek No Shelter” campaign, White Denim’s new track “No Nee Ta Slode Aln” is only available to those listeners in the U.S. where it’s raining. Then maybe you’ll notice how much you need a slick new jacket?

Correction: An earlier version of this post said the White Denim song was “Seek No Shelter.”