What To See And Do At SXSW 2017

So you’re in Austin this weekend and overwhelmed by all that SXSW has to offer. Fear not: We’ve put together a cheat sheet for you, which includes a sampling of events Fast Company is hosting. If all else fails, head to the Fast Company Grill, where we’ll have programming through Monday.

Dawn of the Labs: The Next Gen of Tech Innovation 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Featuring Fast Company‘s own Chuck Salter, this panel will touch on why labs programs like PARC, Acquia, and Hubspot are crucial to developing new technologies, from artificial intelligence to virtual reality.

Biometric Social Storytelling on Mt. Everest 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Recommended by Neal Ungerleider, writer

Mountaineer Adrian Ballinger will talk to Andrew Vontz of Strava, the social network for athletes, about his experience using the app to document his expedition to Mt. Everest, and how biometric data can enhance that kind of storytelling.

Most Creative People LIVE! 12-12:40 p.m.

Gather ’round as Fast Company writer Diana Budds leads a lively conversation at the Fast Company Grill with members of our Most Creative People in Business community: Beautycon Media CEO Moj Mahdara; Candice Morgan, Pinterest’s head of diversity and inclusion; Sama Group founder and CEO Leila Janah; and Sundial Brands cofounder Richelieu Dennis.

Covering POTUS: A Conversation with the Failing NYT 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Recommended by Harry McCracken, tech editor

How do you cover a president who has dubbed news organizations the “opposition party” and the “enemy of the American people”? New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet and media columnist Jim Rutenberg talk journalism in the age of Trump.

Vint Cerf: An Internet For And By The People 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Recommended by Harry McCracken, tech editor

Tune into this session with one of the founding fathers of the Internet, Vint Cerf, to learn what the future Internet will look like.

The Boomer Millennial: A Retiree Becomes an Intern 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

After watching the movie The Intern, Pfizer exec Sally Susman was inspired to hire 70-year-old Paul Critchlow as an intern. Here, Critchlow and Susman talk about the experience and are joined by Fast Company writer David Zax.

World Changing Ideas: Meet Leaders Reexamining the Ways We Live, Work, Help, and Learn 12-12:45 p.m.

In a conversation moderated by CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, leaders who work on challenges as diverse as global poverty, immigrant rights, and economic justice will offer answers to questions like: Where do you start when you want to change the world? How do you stay motivated in your work when faced with what can sometimes seem like insurmountable challenges? Head to the Fast Company Grill to hear from Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance; Richard Wolffe, the chief marketing and digital officer of Global Citizen; and Jean Case, CEO of the Case Foundation.