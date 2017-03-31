How The Feds Plan To Respond To A Hack On The Electric Grid

Experts have long warned that the nation’s power grid is potentially vulnerable to a cyberattack, with the Department of Energy saying that the grid faces “imminent danger” from potential digital sabotage.

Such attacks have already moved beyond the realm of science fiction, with Ukrainian officials alleging Russian hackers have been behind a series of attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, including one that caused an outage in Kiev in December and one that took down power for more than 225,000 customers the previous year.

Just this week, senators from both parties in the Senate energy subcommittee called for more federal assistance to the U.S. power sector in searching for digital vulnerabilities, and a new report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology warned of hacking risks to internet-enabled systems used throughout the power grid.

Connecting geographically dispersed operating equipment to the internet has certainly made electricity generators and other industries far more efficient, “but it has also created dangerous vulnerabilities in the systems that keep the lights on and power the economy,” warned the report from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and Center for International Studies, which called for greater federal efforts to secure critical infrastructure.

And if such an attack causes a widespread blackout in the United States, it will take careful coordination by the affected electrical generating and distributing companies to bring power systems back online. Some power stations are better suited than others to being started without any external energy from the grid, and authorities might prioritize bringing power to certain other vital infrastructure as rapidly as possible.

Earlier this month, defense contractor BAE Systems announced that it has been awarded an $8.6 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop tools to quickly isolate hacked systems from the internet—and quickly restore digital communication between power company systems so they can get back online after an attack.

“The first step is to isolate from the internet using several techniques that we are developing and at the same time provide alternate communication,” says Victor Firoiu, senior principal engineer and manager of communications and networking at BAE. “That’s mostly being done using ad hoc wireless radio networks that do not require any prior arrangements.”