How One Designer Fights Racism With Architecture

That’s a question New Orleans-based designer and activist Bryan C. Lee Jr. is trying to answer. He has reached out to artists, historians, and citizens of New Orleans to imagine new symbols for a city still grappling with inequality and its legacy. The project, called Paper Monuments, will entail a series of posters plastered all over the city that detail the people, places, events, and movements of the city’s 300-year history. This weekend, Lee is projecting the art and stories he has collected so far onto the former base of the Robert E. Lee statue in New Orleans, which was removed in May.

The project is particularly timely. Last weekend, violence broke out between white supremacists protesting the removal of a prominent statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, and counter-protesters. Thirty-four were injured and one woman was killed when a van plowed into the crowd of counter-protesters.

“We saw it two months ago. We saw these same people in our streets with AK-47s, yelling and screaming at us,” Lee says of the protesters in New Orleans when the city’s monuments were removed. “It’s not simply about the ways individuals hold onto ideology, but it is more so about the way individuals embed their ideology into the spaces and places we all frequent. For us the Paper Monuments project is still rooted in the fact that these symbols of oppression need to be countered by symbols of those people who’ve fought against that oppression.”

Paper Monuments is one of the first initiatives of Lee’s design-firm-cum-nonprofit Colloqate Design, which he started this spring. Formerly the director of place and civic design at the Art Council of New Orleans, Lee branched off on his own to coalesce his efforts to fight the racism he believes is embedded in the built environment. Because architects and designers are often at least partly responsible for these inequities, he believes it falls to them to rectify it. The firm’s name is derived from Lee’s philosophy of “colloquial architecture,” where buildings act as a language unto themselves–one that can be manipulated by those who know how to use it at the expense of those who don’t. This discrepancy can be seen in the public squares of New Orleans and Charlottesville, where Confederate statues have stood for decades. The work of the architects and designers who designed these places were “100-year decisions,” Lee says. “When we make decisions that do embody hatred, whether we mean to or not, it allows for society to grow along those frameworks. Our job should be to acknowledge them and counteract them and produce things that elevate the welfare of the constituents that we serve.”

The Path To Design Justice

Architecture and justice have always been intertwined for the 34-year-old Lee. As a boy, he lived in Sicily with his parents for a few years because his mother was in the military. But upon coming back to his hometown of Trenton, New Jersey, at the ripe age of 8, he began to ask questions about why his grandmother’s house didn’t look like the homes he’d seen in Sicily. That’s architecture, his parents told him, and if he wanted to change what he saw, he could become an architect.

Lee became dedicated to becoming an architect from that moment on, sneaking CDs that had autoCAD software from his high school classroom in order to download them onto his computer. But his family couldn’t afford to send him to architecture camp, and the only way Lee was going to be able to go to college was by getting a scholarship–which he did, for football. Lee played for the historically black college Florida A&M for two years while taking architecture classes before transferring to Ohio State University. But upon transferring, he was shocked to find that there were only two or three other people of color in the Ohio State architecture program. “There’s a strong sense of despair–that can’t be the makeup of the profession,” he says. “But it turns out that it was. It was a harsh reality.”