Nine Reasons Why That High-Paying Job Is Making You Miserable

Money. We all want more of it–or do we? According to psychological research, the answer is complicated. We all have different motives depending on our personalities, and while money certainly matters, it can even make us feel worse about our careers when those other basic drives are neglected.

First, even when money does motivate, it doesn’t necessarily boost satisfaction. That’s why the correlation between pay and job satisfaction is close to zero. Second, money isn’t easy to come by for all but a privileged few; earning it often takes considerable effort and compromise, and many people who want to be wealthy (not everyone does) might not be able to do what’s required to get there even if given the chance (which many aren’t).

Third, our relationship with money is far from rational. When we’re paid to do work we already find interesting, we actually enjoy it less. And many of us would rather get a 10% salary bump if our colleagues get none than a 20% raise if our colleagues get 30%.

Employers know that money isn’t the only motivator, but it happens to be one of the easiest carrots to dangle. As a result, lots of people wind up taking jobs that they probably shouldn’t. The fact is that we’re all driven by a wide range of psychological needs, and money usually doesn’t satisfy most of them. One reason compensation so often overshadows them is because we tend to attach value judgments to certain motivations: Those driven by team spirit, for instance, are usually viewed more favorably than those who seek power.

Yet no drive is inherently “good” or “bad.” They’re just the factors that motivate us, in degrees that vary from one person to the next. How you choose to fulfill a certain motive may reflect on your character or ethics, but the mere fact that you possess certain drives more than others is simply a feature of your personality.

With that in mind, here are a few of the other common drives that no high-paying job can fulfill. If you’re highly motivated by one or several of them, a generous raise or lucrative role probably won’t make you much happier.

People strongly motivated by opportunities to gain power and influence are interested in being successful, but money isn’t necessarily the best measure of their success. Being in charge of others, managing teams and organizations, and making an impact all matter to these people more than a big paycheck.

People with a strong need for recognition need to be in high-visibility roles in order to feel fulfilled. No matter how much their jobs pay, they’ll only be satisfied if their contributions are praised by others, and when they feel valued and appreciated. Prestigious jobs are more fulfilling than highly paid ones.