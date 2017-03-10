DropMix Is The Musical Party Game That Mashes Up Trading Card Games And “Guitar Hero”

WHO: Harmonix–the company behind Guitar Hero and Rock Band–with Hasbro, the parent company of the godfather of trading card games, Magic: The Gathering.

WHY WE CARE: DropMix is kind of hard to explain, but the game looks like a blast: Players collect various loops from various songs–vocals, bass, drums, etc–and put them on the board. As they do, they mash up the elements of those songs into something new, which plays on your device, and players earn points for the cards they play. The cards in the base set represent about sixty songs (with expansion packs on the way, naturally), from a variety of genres–finally, you and your friends can compete to mash up Big & Rich’s “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” with Childish Gambino’s “Heartbeat,” and mix in a little “Every Rose Has Its Thorns” and “I Can’t Feel My Face.” The game’s base retails at $100, and the expansion packs are expected to run $5 for a random assortment of new cards/songs, which Hasbro says should total about 300 by the end of the year. The first set drops in September.