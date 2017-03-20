Announcing The Winners Of The 2017 World Changing Ideas Awards

Here they are: the winners of the first-ever World Changing Ideas Awards. We sifted through more than 1,000 truly impressive entries to find the ones our panel of judges thought were the best combination of creative problem solving and potential to change our world for the better. We have crowned 12 winners–along with 192 finalists–which you can read more about below (make sure you also read our predictions for the world changing ideas of next year). Each of these projects represents the best of social entrepreneurship, where innovation and impact are intersecting.

Advertising Songs of Violence FCB Brasil for Estadão Digital Buried in the second verse of D12’s 2002 song “Fight Music” is the line: “I f-king hate you, I’ll take your drawers down and rape you.” Thousands of songs broadcasting violence against women are pumped through the airwaves each day; a campaign from Brazil, “Songs of Violence,” aims to call them out. Each time a Shazam user identifies a song containing lyrics that depict rape or aggression toward women, they’ll receive an alert: The song will stop, and instead, the listener will hear a testimonial from a woman who suffered the same type of violence. The campaign, which was sponsored by the newspaper Estadão, reached over 1 million people, who were directed to a website where they could donate money to anti-violence campaigns, instead of downloading the song they just heard. Misogyny and abuse ubiquitous and too often ignored; by disrupting pop-culture narratives, “Songs of Violence” sends the signal that violence should never be normalized. Food Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program Wholesome Wave An unhealthy diet has become the number-one cause of death in this country. But people on a budget can’t always make the best food choices. To solve that, Wholesome Wave’s fruit and vegetable prescription program lets health care providers write prescriptions for free produce for people at risk for diet-related diseases (think: obesity, hypertension or type-2 diabetes) that are redeemable at farmers markets or Target stores. In June, it launched its largest FVRx program yet, reaching 500 at-risk kids and their families in Los Angeles, who can also take free nutrition classes. Since starting in 2007, the group, which also provides a similar subsidy for SNAP recipients, has developed partners at over 700 locations in 46 states. It recently awarded over $200,000 in grants to nine other partners in their National Nutritional Incentive Network, who are trying to grow similar success.

Health 3D Printer for Replacement Tissues and Organs Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine With a massive shortage of organ donors in the U.S., . While some have proposed paying living donors, scientists at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine have a different solution: a 3D printer that can print living tissues and organs. Using a custom printer that can keep cells alive and form large structures that are strong enough for transplant, the team has successfully printed tissues and bones and implanted them in rodents. Preclinical trials are underway for potential use in patients. Image: Cannon Design Urban Design Cook County Bond Court CannonDesign

KioKit BRCK Education KioKit is a mobile and very robust kit packing everything you need to build a connected classroom. With the amazing BRCK—a powerful, ruggedized battery—40 tablets, and wireless charging facilities, the water-resistant, lockable case be taken far beyond the electric grid and internet network. The Kit was developed in Kenya by the same band of battle-hardened engineers behind open-source software company Ushahidi and iHub, a respected innovation and hacker space in Nairobi. With 57 million children not going to school on any given school day, there’s a powerful need for flexible education infrastructure and engaging content. The tablets come pre-programmed with “Learn” and “Play” sections, plus another focused on responsible citizenship (“Grow” section). With the KioKit, education isn’t limited to Africa’s cities or suburbs. Photo: via Flow Hive Consumer Products Flow Hive Flow Hive As the world’s bee apocalypse continues, anything that further connects humans and our apian friends is important. Flow Hive, invented by an Australian father/son duo and funded by an amazing $13 million on Indiegogo, takes some of the difficulty–and stings–out of beekeeping. The device lets you skip the suit and smoke because the honey simply flows from the hive, ready to be collected. Some might argue that this takes the mindfulness out of beekeeping, but eating local honey is good for your health, and supporting local bees is good for the entire world, so anything that increases the number of people actively caring about bees seems worth it.