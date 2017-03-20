Announcing The Winners Of The 2017 World Changing Ideas Awards

Here they are: the winners of the first-ever World Changing Ideas Awards. We sifted through more than 1,000 truly impressive entries to find the ones our panel of judges thought were the best combination of creative problem solving and potential to change our world for the better. We have crowned 12 winners–along with 192 finalists–which you can read more about below (make sure you also read our predictions for the world changing ideas of next year). Each of these projects represents the best of social entrepreneurship, where innovation and impact are intersecting.

Image: via We Believers World Changing Idea Edible Six Pack Rings E6PR The six-pack ring is a ubiquitous piece of waste that people likely encounter nearly every single day. Even for those conscientious citizens who cut them to avoid trapping wildlife, the plastic is still entering the waste stream, often ending up in the ocean, and from there into the stomach of wildlife. The rings started as a marketing scheme: The ad agency We Believers constructed them for craft brewers Salt Water Brewery as part of an ad campaign. But they hit upon a real need, and now the new rings–made from wheat and barley instead of petroleum—should start appearing on six-packs this summer. The new company spun off from the ad agency to make them is exploring deals with bigger beer companies and factories to mass-produce them and make them the new industry standard. Transportation Fair Value Commuting Joint Venture Silicon Valley In the car-loving Bay Area, where around 75% of employees commute solo to work, it will take more than a soft advocacy campaign to reduce traffic and introduce a fundamental shift toward ride-sharing and alternative forms of transportation. Bay Area Fair Value Commuting, an ambitious, overarching plan developed by the nonprofit Joint Venture Silicon Valley (JVSV), aims to do just that. The five-part strategy will involve cities, transit agencies, mobility service providers, and businesses; the plan incentivizes shared commuting by aggregating mobility services like Lyft and Car2Go in a single platform, incentivizing employees to make use of those services by fining single-occupancy vehicle commuters (who will be tracked on real-time commute dashboard), and supporting better public transportation and bike infrastructure. With the aim of reducing single-occupancy vehicle commuting in the Bay Area by 25%, the plan will combine policy–JVSV is also drafting a state bill to support the strategy–business, and technology to bring about real change in the region’s commuting habits.

Buried in the second verse of D12’s 2002 song “Fight Music” is the line: “I f-king hate you, I’ll take your drawers down and rape you.” Thousands of songs broadcasting violence against women are pumped through the airwaves each day; a campaign from Brazil, “Songs of Violence,” aims to call them out. Each time a Shazam user identifies a song containing lyrics that depict rape or aggression toward women, they’ll receive an alert: The song will stop, and instead, the listener will hear a testimonial from a woman who suffered the same type of violence. The campaign, which was sponsored by the newspaper Estadão, reached over 1 million people, who were directed to a website where they could donate money to anti-violence campaigns, instead of downloading the song they just heard. Misogyny and abuse ubiquitous and too often ignored; by disrupting pop-culture narratives, “Songs of Violence” sends the signal that violence should never be normalized. Food Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program Wholesome Wave An unhealthy diet has become the number-one cause of death in this country. But people on a budget can’t always make the best food choices. To solve that, Wholesome Wave’s fruit and vegetable prescription program lets health care providers write prescriptions for free produce for people at risk for diet-related diseases (think: obesity, hypertension or type-2 diabetes) that are redeemable at farmers markets or Target stores. In June, it launched its largest FVRx program yet, reaching 500 at-risk kids and their families in Los Angeles, who can also take free nutrition classes. Since starting in 2007, the group, which also provides a similar subsidy for SNAP recipients, has developed partners at over 700 locations in 46 states. It recently awarded over $200,000 in grants to nine other partners in their National Nutritional Incentive Network, who are trying to grow similar success. Health 3D Printer for Replacement Tissues and Organs Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine

GridOS isn’t a clean energy source: It’s a better way of managing the impact of clean energy on the grid. Increasing the volume of distributed energy resources like solar and wind, storage and EV charging is a challenge for grid operators. Turbines and panels have variable performance, and managers have to worry about strong two-way power flows. GridOS’s data analysis software models the impacts in real time, bringing greater visibility “inside” the grid. The Ontario-based startup has helped developed several microgrids in Canada, and successfully showcased its “transactive energy platform” in Buffalo, New York, as part of the state’s innovative Rev re-regulation program. If we’re going to get to 100% renewable energy, the sort of control and intelligence Opus One Solutions offers will be vital. Developing World Technology Kio Kit BRCK Education KioKit is a mobile and very robust kit packing everything you need to build a connected classroom. With the amazing BRCK—a powerful, ruggedized battery—40 tablets, and wireless charging facilities, the water-resistant, lockable case be taken far beyond the electric grid and internet network. The Kit was developed in Kenya by the same band of battle-hardened engineers behind open-source software company Ushahidi and iHub, a respected innovation and hacker space in Nairobi. With 57 million children not going to school on any given school day, there’s a powerful need for flexible education infrastructure and engaging content. The tablets come pre-programmed with “Learn” and “Play” sections, plus another focused on responsible citizenship (“Grow” section). With the KioKit, education isn’t limited to Africa’s cities or suburbs. Photo: via Flow Hive Consumer Products Flow Hive Flow Hive

As the world’s bee apocalypse continues, anything that further connects humans and our apian friends is important. Flow Hive, invented by an Australian father/son duo and funded by an amazing $13 million on Indiegogo, takes some of the difficulty–and stings–out of beekeeping. The device lets you skip the suit and smoke because the honey simply flows from the hive, ready to be collected. Some might argue that this takes the mindfulness out of beekeeping, but eating local honey is good for your health, and supporting local bees is good for the entire world, so anything that increases the number of people actively caring about bees seems worth it. Students Homes For Hope USC School of Architecture and Madworkshop Homeless Studio To combat homelessness in Los Angeles’ Skid Row, Homes for Hope, a group of students from USC’s School of Architecture, designed modular houses that can be stacked and provide fast and simple housing to get people off the streets. Each 92-square-foot unit comes with a bed, dresser, and even a desk. In groups of 30, with a base unit that contains bathrooms, shared living and dining spaces, and courtyards, the houses are designed utilize the city’s large swaths of vacant land by creating easily assembled communities that work within the city’s zoning laws and serve as a bridge home to keep people sheltered before they move to more permanent housing. Below you’ll find the full list of finalists: World Changing Idea Finalists Project Natick

Microsoft

Underwater data center

Civil Maps

Civil Maps

3D maps that make self-driving cars safer Smart City Challenge

Vulcan

Incentivizes eco-friendly solutions Otto

Otto

Self-driving commercial trucks AeroLiner3000

Andreas Vogler Studio

A high-speed commuter train for Britain On-the-Go H2O

Ford Motor Co.

Transforms condensation from cars into clean drinking water Connecting Cities and Citizens

MasterCard

Smart access to public transit

