This $314 Necktie Is A Biotech Breakthrough

Spider silk is one of the design industry’s biggest–and most elusive–material obsessions. It’s naturally lightweight, stretchy, antimicrobial, and strong. Imagine a shirt that’s soft as silk, durable as steel, breathable, has a forgiving stretch, and is environmentally conscious from the start to the end of its life.

For years, we’ve heard that “soon” we’ll farm mass quantities of spider silk, wear garments made from this wonder material, and even see it in medical applications. However, it has remained in the realm of research–actual products have yet to hit the consumer market.

“The fact that this was grown in a fermenter is astonishing to me.”

That’s changing today with the launch of a limited-edition synthetic spider silk tie from the Bay Area biotech company Bolt Threads.

By the appearance and feel of the tie, you’d never guess it was made in an industrial lab. It looks like a fashionable Bouclé knit you’d find in a GQ spread. Bolt Threads is only making 50 ties, each available at a cost of $314. And if a prospective buyer is ready to shell out that sum, they’ll have to enter a lottery for the chance to buy one. It’s more department store than science experiment, and that’s exactly the point. “This marks the end of a chapter of this technology where it was all research,” Dan Widmaier, Bolt Threads’ CEO, says. “I see the ability to put out a fully baked, commercial product as marking the moment where were ready and able to make cooler products.”

Bolt Threads grew out of research Widmaier was doing for his PhD on spider silk as a Kevlar replacement for bulletproof vests. When the startup came out of stealth mode in 2015, it was exploring applications with high-performance apparel, like sports bras. So why choose a tie–a basic wardrobe staple that people buy for looks, not function–to launch a material that’s been touted for its technical qualities? For Bolt, it was about proving that its technology could be commercially viable.

The hard part isn’t actually designing the garments, since these biomaterials are intended to replace fabrics like polyester, nylon, and Lycra. The challenge for the company–and for mainstreaming synthetic biomaterials generally–is in bringing down price and while boosting scale. In trying to tackle that essential part of making commercially viable biomaterials, the company chose to focus on infrastructure rather than investing R&D in a technically ambitious prototype that would never make it to market.

Widmaier plans for Bolt to both sell raw material to clothing manufacturers and also make its own goods. The company is now gearing up for a new phase: It has a durable, beautiful material and an example of what it can make. Next up? More products.