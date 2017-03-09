Bill Murray’s Impossibly Chipper Music Video Is The Pick-Me-Up You Need Today

WHO: Paul Shaffer and The World’s Most Dangerous Band, but mainly special guest Bill Murray.

WHY WE CARE: Bill Murray is at once as elusive as the Loch Ness Monster and as ubiquitous as Hiddleswift this time last year. He’s everywhere and nowhere–a mystery wrapped in an enigma, stuffed into a Netflix Christmas Special your dad liked. Seemingly everyone has their own personal story about the time Bill Murray stole their french fries or tended bar or inexplicably starred in Rock the Kasbah. You just never know where Bill Murray is going to pop up–like in this animated music video, for instance. “Happy Street” is a blast of instant chipperness that finds Murray animated in a fuzzy, vaguely Tintin-style, enjoying a groovy spring day. The toe-tapping tune comes courtesy of Paul Shaffer and The World’s Most Dangerous Band, but the good vibes are pure Murray, whose singing voice here feels as cozy as a warm blanket. Tuck yourself into it.