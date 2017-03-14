The Ad Council Is Turning 75: Here’s A Look At Some Of Its Best Campaigns

“Only you can prevent forest fires.” “Friends don’t let friends drive drunk.” “ Love has no labels .” Over the course of its 75-year history, the Ad Council has coined phrases that have become so embedded in the American lexicon that many people probably drop them in conversation without even really knowing where they came from–just that they have an effect.

For the Ad Council, that lasting effect is the point. “We take on issues for the long haul, and because we can address them at scale, we’re really about creating a movement and not just focusing on something in the moment,” Lisa Sherman, the CEO of the Ad Council, tells Co.Exist.

The origins of the Ad Council trace back to 1942, shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, when Franklin Delano Roosevelt convened the heads of major media organizations in Washington to enlist their help in creating advertising that would galvanize the country behind the war effort. “He had the foresight to understand the power of marketing and communications to have that kind of influence,” Sherman says. Victory Gardens came out of that campaign, as did the famous tag line, “lose lips sink ships.”

“It was such a successful effort that, post-war, the industry determined that this was something they could do to take on all of the most pressing and important social issues of the day,” Sherman says.

Since World War II, the Ad Council has partnered with various nonprofits and created public service announcement (PSA) campaigns that address a wide range of issues, from crime reduction to pollution to supporting minority education. The campaigns have proven effective amplifiers; a nonprofit is able to get around ten times the return on its investment through partnering with the Ad Council, Sherman says.

Though the format and style of these PSA campaigns have evolved over the years, adapting to smartphones and social media, the core of them, Sherman says, has held steady. “Everything we do is grounded in research–we set benchmarks for key insights and performance indicators to track what we’re trying to accomplish with our partners,” Sherman says. “We do so in a way that allows people to connect to the message personally, and that drives very strong results.

Take a look back at some of the Ad Council’s most noteworthy campaigns, and see how they’ve evolved through the years: