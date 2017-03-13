Pandora Just Released Its Spotify Killer, And It’s Surprisingly Impressive

In a way, opening the new Pandora app feels like running into an old friend. For one thing, I haven’t been using Pandora much for the last few years, opting instead to binge on music via Spotify, SoundCloud, and vinyl, dipping into Pandora only rarely. But just like someone from an earlier phase of life, Pandora seems to know me and we pick up right where we apparently left off: listening to Slowdive, the dreamy English shoegaze band from the 1990s. I didn’t ask Pandora to take me down this road, but it suits my mood just fine on this chilly March afternoon.

Of course, Pandora has always been able to dive into a personalized radio station like this. But now the app has a new trick: Its brand-new on-demand music subscription tier, built to rival Spotify and Apple Music, is layered seamlessly on top of its famous people-and-data-powered playlisting engine. Pandora Premium is here. So far it sounds pretty good, but I can’t help but wonder whether or not it’s too late. Tim Westergren, the Pandora cofounder who became the company’s CEO last year, insists that there’s still time: “One of the reasons we’re doing this is because we think people haven’t done this right yet. Right now, subscription services are 30 million songs and a search box. It’s the equivalent of handing somebody the keys to the record store and saying, ‘Good luck!’” Indeed, the new Pandora puts curation and discovery first in its design, pushing listeners toward playlists and stations and making it effortlessly easy to create their own. It also goes to great lengths to solve what Westergren terms “the cold start problem” of music services by jumping right into a song when you open the app rather than waiting for the listener to make a decision. Scrolling through the app, there’s another thread to my digital nostalgia. The app’s design recalls the sleek, minimal interface of Rdio, the on-demand music service I used briefly before Spotify landed in the United States in 2011. It’s no coincidence: Pandora acquired Rdio and its team in late 2015 to build out its foray into the music subscription market now firmly dominated by Spotify. That move, along with its acquisitions of TicketFly and NextBigSound, was made to reposition Pandora in the streaming space, wooing both artists and listeners, and reengineering its business model. It’s not just design and talent that Pandora absorbed when it bought Rdio. As my Slowdive radio station flows onward, hitting just the right spot with bands like the Jesus and Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, and Interpol, it goes somewhere I wasn’t expecting–a song by the Stone Roses that I’m familiar with but hadn’t saved to my virtual music collection on Spotify or anywhere else. For the first time since Pandora launched its music streaming service 12 years ago, I can save the song and even explore the album it’s on. Until now, I would have had to jump over to Spotify or another music app to do that. This moment—when people like me close the app—is the one that Westergren has long hated. Starting this week, he’s hoping we’ll stop. This, in a nutshell, is why Pandora is shifting courses. As hugely innovative as its internet radio model and the underlying algorithms were when they debuted, music listening has since changed irrevocably. Now we expect instant access to almost any song we can think of—and more than 100 million of us now pay for that luxury. Streaming is now where a majority of the music industry’s revenue comes from and—while the economics of it all are still shaking out for many artists—virtually everyone agrees that these trends will continue well into the future. The Features: What’s In Pandora’s Shiny New Box? So what is Pandora Premium? In a sentence, it’s a souped-up version of Rdio woven very seamlessly into the Pandora that its 78 million active listeners already know and love. Like its on-demand competitors, the new Pandora offers access to tens of millions of songs for $10 per month. The company’s executives have talked about the possibility of launching additional tiers and charging more for additional features for super-fans, but this is where they’re starting.

The music selection is more or less what you'd expect from a subscription service, with some noticeable omissions. Few will be surprised to learn that Taylor Swift's most recent album 1989 is not available, but the rest of her catalog is. At the time of publication, the Beatles' catalog is not available either. That's not a shock considering the band only landed on other subscription services 15 months ago, after years of holding out. But details like this are a small competitive setback at a time when the competition is already so fierce. When music is missing, Pandora is able to offer listeners a small compromise that other services can't: Because its original internet radio service is based on a compulsory licensing model (rather than the direct deals with labels that on-demand music requires), you can still start a radio station based on those songs and, in theory, hear them in that context. You just can't pick and choose which of those missing songs you hear or when. So even when an album is missing, Pandora will still show a grayed-out listing in search results hoping that listeners will opt to start a station or keep exploring rather tap out of the app. And presumably, Pandora must hope, future negotiations with rights holders will fill in many of these blanks. The main entryway into the listening experience on Pandora is the "My Music" tab. It's here that Pandora blends your recently played stations and playlists with the music you've saved for on-demand playback. Like the company itself, Pandora's new design is curation-first, giving slightly preferential treatment to playlists and discovery over pick-and-choose, album-oriented listening. But both modes—"lean back" and "lean forward," in tech industry parlance—are easily accessible from this screen. The "Browse" subsection is where you'll find personalized, daily-updated new releases and recommended artists, as well as a selection of playlists curated by things like genre, decade, and activity. Pandora may be a straggler in the music subscription space, but it's dragging some distinct advantages over the app launch finish line. Foremost among them is data. After 12 years, over 250 million accounts opened (many listeners have obviously come and gone), and 75 billion thumb button taps, Pandora has amassed a mountain of intelligence about people's music preferences. This is the company's bread and butter. Having trained the Music Genome Project with flesh-and-blood musicologists for 17 years (this initiative predates even its radio service), the company has scaled up its music discovery and curation chops with a sophisticated blend of data science, machine learning, and, yes, human music experts. Not surprisingly, Pandora flexes its legacy muscles throughout its new service. The act of thumbing songs up or down is still prevalent, but now hitting the "thumbs up" button also saves each song to a playlist for later indulging. Bonus: If you're a longtime Pandora user (even if you've abandoned it in recent years), you can go back and listen to the songs you thumbed years ago. This can resurface old gems you'd forgotten about—or perhaps remind you that taste is a nuanced, ever-evolving thing that sometimes refines as we get older. It's fine.

At Pandora, Every Listener Is A Test Subject If you are returning to Pandora after some time away, you may be pleasantly surprised to find original programming like its Questlove Supreme radio show and new features like personalized concert ticket recommendations and seamless ticket buying (for select shows) through its integration with TicketFly. As one might expect, Pandora injects its data science and personalization prowess into other places inside the app as well. When you’re building a playlist, for instance, a button at the bottom of the screen invites you to let Pandora’s algorithms suggest songs to add, effectively mining the wisdom of the crowd to help ensure you don’t add to the millions of orphaned playlists already floating in the ether. More than anything, this little trick aims to keep you listening longer, as Pandora’s designers try to ward off distractions and keep the app’s engagement metrics palatable to shareholders. From the music that auto-plays when you first launch it to personalized details like this, Pandora Premium seems designed to be as sticky and easy to use as possible.